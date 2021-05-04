Kate Weiser Chocolate offers Mother's Day treats

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Kate Weiser Chocolate makes delicious chocolates that are also lovely to look at. She’s offering a number of special Mother’s Day chocolate packages plus some fun events at her flagship Trinity Groves store. The packages are also available at NorthPark and the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, or online.

Chocolate-lovers who want to learn how to decorate their own chocolates like a pro are invited to sign up for virtual and in-person classes. Learn how to taste and decorate chocolates like a chocolatier. An in-person class at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Trinity Groves shop will teach you to paint with colored cocoa butter. Students will learn to make ganache, produce and fill bonbon shells, and seal the chocolate. There will be plenty of taste testing to ensure quality control! Classes are happening weekly through May. Tickets are available for $100 online.

Other fun events include Painting with a Chocolate Twist May 8. Join an 11 a.m. session at Trinity Groves, and learn that chocolate is not just for eating—it’s also for painting. Participants will sip mimosas and enjoy a chocolate tasting, and then paint a provided design during this guided artistic adventure. Using only chocolate and colored cocoa butter, everyone will make their own 10-inch x 10-inch canvas come alive. Each painting will be finished with a lacquer spray to keep it fresh, so you can hang it up at home to admire year-round. Tickets are $55, available online.

Kate Weiser’s Chocolate Collections

Mom, You Rock Cookie: A beautifully decorated sugar cookie, made by Great One Cookie Co. Only available in-store at the Trinity Groves location. A 10-Piece Mom, You Rock Collection: A box of stunning, unique bonbons available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Each bonbon is a different flavor and includes tastes of caramel, lime basil ganache, strawberry and yuzu, and coffee ganache.

35-Piece Mom, You Rock Collection- Step it up a notch with this 35-piece collection. Eight “mom” bonbons, six pebble-shaped bonbons and 21 assorted bonbons in all your favorite flavors. Mother’s Day Tower. If you really want to show mom how much you care, spoil her with this over-the-top tower. It features the 10-piece Mom, You Rock Collection, the 15-piece Artist Collection, a Red Wine Box, chocolate-covered fruit or nuts and two chocolate bars.

For information, visit kateweiserchocolate.com.

