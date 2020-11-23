Trinity Groves Restaurants Offer Combo Pack

Four recently opened Trinity Groves restaurants joined together to offer a combination package featuring a variety of different types of food. My husband and I recently picked up a box containing food from Hula Girl Poke, LB Wings, Babb Brothers BBQ, and V-Eats.

Hula Girl Poke and LB Wings are both new arrivals to Trinity Groves, while Babb Brothers BBQ and V-Eats recently reopened for business. All four restaurants are currently open for pickup and delivery orders only. Customers only pay one delivery fee (to ChowNow, Uber Eats or Postmates) to try a variety of different cuisines. It was simple and easy to pick up our combo pack from the Babb Brothers location.

Hula Girl Poke

We ordered one of their signature dishes, the Hawaiian Bowl ($15). The combination of flavors was very flavorful and really delicious. I’ll definitely order this bowl again. Other signature bowls are the Buddha Bowl ($12), bamboo rice, salmon, Shitake mushrooms, edamame, mango, carrots, crispy onion and Ponzu sauce. The Vegan Bowl: ($11) with brown rice, crispy tofu, Shitake mushrooms, carrots, edamame, crispy onion and Poke sauce is another. To place an order, for either pickup or delivery, call 469-405-6726 or order online at hulagirlpoke.com.

LB Wings: We ordered one pound (6 wings) with Korean BBQ sauce. Our side order of crispy fries ($3-$5) was seasoned to perfection. Wings or chicken tenders ($8 a lb.) are available with a variety of sauces like spicy orange sambal and green curry, plus dips ranging from Ranch to Chipotle BBQ. To order, call 469-405-9048 or visit lbwings.com.

Babb Brothers BBQ

We were happy to see this old favorite, one of the first Trinity Grove restaurants, reopen. Babb Brothers press materials say their “meat with serious flavor” is “dry-rubbed in a secret ancho-based recipe for 24 hours and then mesquite smoked in-house for another 16 hours.” Our order of ½ lb. brisket ($9) and 6 ribs ($14) came with a side order of Boracho beans ($3). For a family gathering, you might like to try The Full Babb ($65), featuring 1 lb. sliced brisket; ½ lb. pork, ½ smoked chicken, two 16 oz. sides, two 8 oz. sides, and four canned sodas. To order, call 469-405-4028.

V-Eats: This restaurant “believes in the power of plants, but also believes that plants should taste good and be treated with care.” We ordered an Impossible Burger ($10) that looked and tasted remarkably like “the real thing.” The Impossible Burger is a 4 oz. black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese on a potato roll. We spiced ours with mustard, and were amazed at the flavors. They also feature a Power Bowl ($15) with brown rice, avocado, roasted cauliflower, spinach, chick peas, crispy tofu and cilantro vinaigrette that I may try next. Their avocado frites ($7) on the appetizer menu also sound interesting. To order from V-Eats, call 469-405-6412 or visit v-eats.com.

Trinity Groves Restaurants

Other restaurants we like at Trinity Groves include AvoEatery, Holy Crust Pizza, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian, and Sum Dang Good Chinese. Trinity Groves is located at 3015 Gulden Lane. For more information, please visit trinitygroves.com.

