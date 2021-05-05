Operation Kindness and Pet Supplies Team Up to Host Dog Adoption Event

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Operation Kindness Hosts First Off Site Adoption Event of Year

CARROLLTON, TX (May 4, 2021) – It’s an exciting time for Operation Kindness as the leading lifesaving shelter in North Texas teams up with Pet Supplies Plus to host its first off-site dog adoption event of the year. Having closed its doors last March due to the pandemic, tele-adoptions have been incredibly successful, but being able to meet with the community and have them interact with pets from the shelter has been missed. Now, guests will have an opportunity to visit with dogs in person and find the perfect pet for their family. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Pet Supplies Plus store in Dallas.

“We’re very proud of how successful our tele-adoption process has been, but we’ve missed interacting with the community when it comes to adoption opportunities. It’s an exciting time for us as we’re able to safely provide an event with one of our most supportive partners,” said Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness. “Pet Supplies Plus has been key in helping us raise adoption rates for cats during the pandemic, and we’re excited to host an event exclusively for dogs. We can’t thank them enough for this opportunity, and we hope our dogs are able to find incredibly loving homes.”

Relying on dedicated partnerships to increase awareness and lifesaving opportunities for homeless animals, Operation Kindness is thrilled to partner with Pet Supplies Plus for the event. Community generosity is one of the driving forces behind the shelter and helps them go above and beyond to ensure animals receive the love and kindness they deserve. Having worked with the pet supply store throughout the pandemic to pair cats with families, the opportunity to host a dog adoption event felt integral to prioritizing services that address the health and wellness of every animal with a second chance at a great quality of life.

Operation Kindness envisions a world where all animals are loved by increasing partnerships, programs and resources that directly address animal wellness and enrichment. The heartbreaking issue of homelessness is complex, but Operation Kindness makes it a mission to provide treatment, services and care to thousands of pets who need a safe haven until they’re ready to be adopted. This is made possible with the help of executive leadership to staff, volunteers and the community who make a direct, positive impact in the lives of pets. For over 40 years, Operation Kindness has impacted positively North Texas and continues to be one of the leading shelters prioritizing animal welfare.

Adoption Event This Weekend At Pet Supplies Store in Dallas

The dog adoption event will occur from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Pet Supplies Store in Dallas, located at 14902 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254. Potential adopters and guests will be able to visit with some of Operation Kindness’s cutest dogs, engage with volunteers and browse the pet supply store for any animal-related needs.

For more information about Operation Kindness and its efforts to support and care for homeless animals, visit www.OperationKindness.org. To learn more about the shelter’s lifesaving endeavors and get involved, check out how to adopt, foster or volunteer at www.OperationKindness.org/adopt, www.OperationKindness.org/foster, www.OperationKindness.org/volunteer.

Comments

comments