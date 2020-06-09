Johnson’s 2020 Congressional App Challenge Now Open

Congressional App Challenge Now Accepting Submissions

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s office is excited to announce the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

The Challenge’s submission portal is now open. Students are encouraged to register online by September 10th before submitting their app by October 19th. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

We strongly encourage students of all skill levels to participate and learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges drawn from the local community and honored by their Member of Congress. Their apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

Shortage of Programmers

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by as many as 1 million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

Recognizing the racial, gendered and other disparities in the tech sector, the CAC also focuses on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all

backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us. Additionally, you can contact the District Office at 214-922-8885 or contact susan.zeb@mail.house.gov.

