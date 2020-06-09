Mayor McCowan & DeSoto HOA’s Hold Quarterly 360 Online

DeSoto’s Most Productive Meeting Goes Online During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan normally sits down four times each year at the center of a 360° table configuration inside DeSoto’s Civic Center to conduct a fast-paced, incredibly productive meeting covering dozens of topics with representatives from DeSoto’s homeowners associations (HOA’s) and other civic-minded residents. But on Thursday, June 4, 2020, COVID-19 related considerations prompted the Mayor to break from tradition and hold her much-heralded quarterly 360° meeting online using the Zoom teleconference platform.

“While this has always been an on-site, fast-moving meeting where we don’t mince words or hold off on tackling difficult issues, I really enjoyed the simplicity and convenience of this temporary format and wouldn’t mind doing it again at some point,’ said Mayor McCowan.

Joining the Mayor for the online meeting was Council Member Dr. Dinah Marks, City Manager Brandon Wright, Deputy City Manager Isom Cameron, Fire Rescue Chief Jerry Duffield, Development Services Managing Director Crystal Owens, and several other City officials.

Among the topics that were discussed at Thursday night’s meeting were the City’s efforts to protect residents from the COVID-19 pandemic while assisting impacted businesses, City infrastructure projects, economic development initiatives, water service issues, parks and facilities reopenings, dealing with litter, and having dog owners do a better job of cleaning-up after their pets.

The Mayor’s 360° Meetings are held quarterly and begin at 6:30 p.m. sharp! The next Mayor’s 360 Quarterly meetings will be held on September 3rd and December 3rd in Bluebonnet III located in the Civic Center.

