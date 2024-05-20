Hurtigruten Introduces Signature Voyages as its Expansion Redefines Coastal Norway Cruising

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Oslo, Norway – As you know, a life well traveled is a life well lived. Cruising is one of our favorite ways to see the world, and there’s a ship that fits every individual’s travel needs.

Hurtigruten, the undisputed travel expert on Norway and its stunning coastline, has unveiled its latest addition: Signature, its premium category crafted to elevate the coastal Norway cruising experience. This offers an unrivaled way to experience the coastline, demonstrating Hurtigruten’s commitment to innovation and meeting the desires of travelers seeking extraordinary experiences amidst Norway’s stunning landscapes. With the simultaneous introduction of the new 2025/26 program, guests can now choose between the elevated Signature experiences and the unique Original Coastal Express, which Hurtigruten pioneered back in 1893.

Guided by guest feedback and a dedication to continuous improvement, Hurtigruten has introduced several enhancements to elevate the voyage along Norway’s stunning coastline.

“At Hurtigruten, our valued guests are at the heart of everything we do,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten. “Their feedback drives our innovation, shaping the offerings we provide and ensuring that every aspect of their experience exceeds expectations.”

Introducing Signature Voyages

At the core of the latest season’s offerings lies the introduction of innovative Signature voyages, drawing inspiration from the golden age of ocean liners. The Svalbard Line (summer season) and The North Cape Line (winter season) are meticulously crafted to offer guests an exclusive opportunity to ‘Live the Legend of Norway’. These carefully curated small-ship sailings promise an elevated experience along Norway’s iconic coastline, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of natural wonders and cultural treasures that define this unique region.

Launched last year as the Svalbard Express and the North Cape Express, the company’s first two premium sailings in its 130-year history, the new names reflect the expansion and product enhancements, while also differentiating them further from the Original Coastal Express products.

“Our Signature voyages embody the essence of Norwegian coastal cruising,” added Felin. “Each itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to ensure our guests embark on a journey that captures the very essence of Norway’s coastal charm and heritage.”

Key highlights of the Signature voyages include tailored itineraries with longer port stays, allowing guests ample time to explore each destination in depth:

All-Inclusive Experience : Guests will indulge in an all-inclusive culinary journey, savoring authentic Nordic cuisine crafted by our award-winning chefs, while enjoying premium beverages amidst the stunning Norwegian scenery. Suite guests have complimentary access to the award-winning restaurant Røst, launched last year, which is available to all guests at a small fee.

: Guests will indulge in an all-inclusive culinary journey, savoring authentic Nordic cuisine crafted by our award-winning chefs, while enjoying premium beverages amidst the stunning Norwegian scenery. Suite guests have complimentary access to the award-winning restaurant Røst, launched last year, which is available to all guests at a small fee. Enhanced Guiding : With an expanded Coastal Experience Team on board, guests will benefit from personalized guiding and insights into Norway’s culture, history, and natural wonders, enriching their voyage experience.

: With an expanded Coastal Experience Team on board, guests will benefit from personalized guiding and insights into Norway’s culture, history, and natural wonders, enriching their voyage experience. Exclusive Activities : Signature voyages offer an array of exclusive activities such as hikes, excursions, lectures, and photography workshops, allowing guests to engage with Norway’s picturesque landscapes in meaningful ways.

: Signature voyages offer an array of exclusive activities such as hikes, excursions, lectures, and photography workshops, allowing guests to engage with Norway’s picturesque landscapes in meaningful ways. Relaxation Amenities: From serene sauna sessions to other relaxation activities, guests can unwind and rejuvenate amidst the tranquility of Norway, immersing themselves fully in the Norwegian way of life.

Responding to the growing demand from guests, departure capacity from Oslo has been doubled, opening more opportunities than ever to experience the breathtaking journey from Norway’s southernmost to northernmost points. Between autumn and spring, Hurtigruten’s ship MS Trollfjord offers The North Cape Line from the Norwegian capital. With visits to 14 ports, there’s ample time for excursions like skiing, dog sledding, and snowshoeing. Guests spend up to eight days above the Arctic Circle, increasing their chances of witnessing the mesmerizing Northern Lights, backed by Hurtigruten’s highly popular Northern Lights Promise.

From May to September, The Svalbard Line departing from Bergen aboard MS Trollfjord invites travelers to explore cherished destinations along Norway’s coastline and venture into the realm of Svalbard whilst basking in the Midnight Sun.

Expanded Departure Options: More Sailings from Oslo

For the 25/26 season, Hurtigruten is delighted to offer guests more departure options, including additional Signature voyages departing from Oslo. This expansion provides travelers with greater flexibility in planning their Norwegian coastal adventure, allowing them to embark on their journey from the vibrant capital city of Norway.

“Oslo stands out as perhaps the most happening Scandinavian capital, offering a vibrant fusion of culture and nature,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten. “This expansion provides travelers with greater flexibility in planning their Norwegian coastal adventure, allowing them to embark on their journey from the dynamic heart of Norway’s capital city.”

Continued Original Voyages: Heritage and Authenticity Along the Norwegian Coast

In addition to the Signature voyages, Hurtigruten continues to offer its renowned Original Coastal Express, embodying the heritage and authentic charm of Norwegian coastal cruising. These iconic voyages connect local communities and offer guests an authentic glimpse into everyday life along Norway’s stunning coastline.

“Our Original voyages are a testament to the enduring essence of Norwegian coastal cruising,” says Felin. “They provide guests with an opportunity to experience the rhythm of life along Norway’s coast, from bustling ports to tranquil fjords.”

Even More Northern Lights

If you were lucky enough to glimpse the Northern Lights from your home last week, you’re probably eager to see them again. Earlier this year, Hurtigruten introduced Tom Kerss as the world’s first Chief Aurora Chaser and the extension of its Northern Lights Promise for the 25/26 season. Kerss will join selected sailings, bringing his renowned expertise in aurora observation and photography to enhance the guest experience.

“Having Tom Kerss on board as our Chief Aurora Chaser underpins our commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences,” said Hedda Felin. “Tom’s expertise enhances our guests’ understanding and appreciation of the Northern Lights, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon in all its glory.”

Additionally, the extended Northern Lights Promise reaffirmed Hurtigruten’s dedication to providing unparalleled opportunities for guests to witness the mesmerizing spectacle of the Northern Lights. This unique guarantee assured guests that if the Northern Lights did not make an appearance during their voyage, they would receive a complimentary six- or seven-day voyage to try again the following season.

“At Hurtigruten, we understood the importance of experiencing the Northern Lights, and we wanted to ensure our guests had every opportunity to witness this extraordinary natural wonder,” added Felin. “Refining how we organize our offerings makes it easier for guests, agents, and other partners to navigate. Seamless from the initial dreaming and research phase, they can choose between Original voyages for The Coastal Express or Signature voyages comprising The North Cape Line and The Svalbard Line.”

For more information and to book Hurtigruten Northern Lights voyages, please visit Hurtigruten.com or call Hurtigruten directly at 888.501.6034 (North America).