Hat Creek Introduces Limited-Time TRUFF Burger with TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce

AUSTIN, Texas (May 20, 2024) – Hat Creek Burger Company has joined forces with TRUFF, the Austin-based truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, to create its latest crave-worthy specialty – the TRUFF Burger. This flavorful addition to Hat Creek’s innovative menu is available just in time for summer – from May 21 to August 1.

The TRUFF Burger is handcrafted with two Goodstock all-beef patties, fried pickles, cheddar cheese and TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce, all served on a soft Martin’s bun. TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce is the star of this limited-time offering, elevating each bite with its ultra-unique blend of ripe red chili peppers and real black truffle.

“We’re proud to be working with such an influential brand to offer our guests this one-of-a-kind burger that’s packed full of flavor,” said Hat Creek Burger Company President & CEO Drew Gressett. “We’ve stayed true to our core values of using only the highest quality ingredients in our food, and now we’ve been fortunate to create something uniquely delicious that incorporates TRUFF, everyone’s favorite truffle-infused hot sauce.”

The limited-time specialty will be available for $8.99, but those who sign up for the Hat Creek app will be able to enjoy the TRUFF Burger for just $5. Guests can also use the app to order ahead for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

“We’ve always admired Hat Creek’s dedication to premium ingredients and their ability to curate a family-friendly environment that offers both good food and good fun. My family and I always stop into Hat Creek knowing we’ll be met with an incredible experience,” says Reno Yanes, Executive Vice President of TRUFF. “It’s this distinctive atmosphere that inspired us to pursue a collaboration that goes beyond the simple addition of the TRUFF Burger. By providing complimentary TRUFF-branded items like apparel, packets, and coupons, we aim to elevate the experience for Hat Creek guests of all ages. Our goal is to immerse each guest in the TRUFF lifestyle through these extra offerings, ensuring every visit to Hat Creek becomes a memorable occasion for the entire family.”

About Hat Creek Burger Company

Known for its decadent burgers and fun outdoor playgrounds, Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand has an unwavering commitment to do things right and with a Texas flair. Its burgers feature beef that’s always fresh and never frozen, served on fresh-baked buns using the highest-quality ingredients. Hat Creek also serves salads, sandwiches and breakfast options featuring locally sourced meats, eggs and vegetables. With 26 locations across Texas, Hat Creek Burger Company will always be a place for good food, good folks and good fun. It’s that simple. For more information, visit hatcreekburgers.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twi tter.

About TRUFF

TRUFF’s lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF has expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like Pasta Sauce, Mayonnaise, Oil and Salt. ​​

TRUFF has strategically expanded its reach through innovative partnerships, including collaborations with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Hidden Valley Ranch, Taco Bell and The Super Mario Brothers Movie. In November of 2023, it was announced that SKYY Partners— Jay Sammons and Kim Kardashian’s private equity firm — had acquired a significant minority stake in the Company. TRUFF is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.