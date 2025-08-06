House of Tangram & Mansfield Partner on Sports-Tech-Hospitality Hub

Facebook

House of Tangram, a Dallas-based hospitality company, has partnered with Mansfield to secure approximately 30 acres inside the city’s 100-acre, $2.5 billion Staybolt Street District. Their bold new hub where sports, tech and hospitality converge is located along Toll Road 360.

“When the City of Mansfield reached out, we listened to what they needed and worked with the staff and council to curate what they asked for; a pioneering mixed-use destination positioning the district as one of the most ambitious sports-anchored, technology-integrated hospitality developments in the United States,” said Shawn Ellis, Founder and CEO of House of Tangram, project developer.

“This project is more than just mixed-use,” Ellis added. “The district is designed as a live-operating system for modern life: convention centers reimagined, hotels with AI in their walls, retail that moves like culture—think adaptive storefronts, curated activations and brand-first experiences.”

Mansfield Convention Center and Carbon Mansfield

The more-than-33,000-square-foot Mansfield Convention Center is designed with programmable space for esports, medtech and high-performance events, and will be owned by the City of Mansfield. It will be built and operated by Carbon Mansfield, a 288-room hotel, which will launch as the world’s first patented sports-centric hotel engineered for athletes and competitive teams. Carbon’s AI-native platform delivers personalized recovery environments, real-time biometrics and climate systems that adapt to each guest—designed not just for rest, but engineered to optimize recovery, readiness and results. Every detail is tailored to the unique demands of competitive travel.

Carbon Mansfield and the Mansfield Convention Center will be located adjacent to an under-construction, 166,000-square-foot, multisport stadium seating approximately 7,000 and hosting youth and elite athletics, concerts and events. The stadium, with a targeted 2026 opening, will serve as the permanent home of North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas. REV Entertainment and FC Dallas Management, the facility and soccer complex management affiliate of FC Dallas and a subsidiary of Hunt Sports LLC, will operate the venue upon completion.

Mansfield Mayor and City Manager

“Mansfield has always been known for sports and bringing a hotel concept that focuses on athletes next to our incoming Mansfield Stadium is a home run,” said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans. “This innovative project aligns with our goals to focus on the future and develop a strong economy, and this partnership will make Staybolt Street Entertainment District the place to be.”

Mansfield City Manager Joe Smolinski agreed. “Carbon is an exciting concept that synergizes perfectly with Mansfield Stadium,” he said. “The Staybolt Street Entertainment District will not only be the hub of entertainment in Mansfield but the home for sport and athletes in the Metroplex. One of our key tenets is to provide remarkable experiences and you will get that here.”

Flanking the stadium, House of Tangram will launch a dual-branded hotel concept, Cache Legitimate & KUBO, with robotic bartenders, drone delivery, and immersive media walls as the norm.

Tech-Savvy Cache Legitimate & KUBO

“Tailored for esports fans, digital nomads and creators on the move, these brands deliver programmable guest experiences that adapt in real-time,” Ellis explained. “Cache runs on energy. KUBO runs on flow.”

“We’re building a tech-native hospitality system from the ground up,” said Krishna Nimmagadda, Partner, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at House of Tangram. “These aren’t just smart hotels—they’re dynamic, programmable environments that personalize how people stay, recover and connect.”

House of Tangram Vision

Across all properties, House of Tangram’s custom-built tech stack connects guest identity to a responsive operating layer—fusing entertainment, automation and wellness into a seamless loop. From biometric check-in to adaptive room tuning, the system gets smarter with every stay, he added.

“Our vision combines hospitality, entertainment and smart design—anchored by a world-class convention center and immersive technology,” said Nimmagadda. “This project puts Mansfield on the national map.”

Nimmagadda, who co-founded and exited two first-generation data and AI companies before investing in North Texas land, added that he could not resist taking on this challenge with House of Tangram when he saw the cultural shift this development would bring.

On the residential side, two future-forward, multifamily communities bring full-time vibrancy to the district. STEAM offers 320 creative lofts with rooftop gardens and communal kitchens for modern renters who value flexibility and flow. Verona Gardens delivers up to 400 smart, wellness-first homes with hydroponics, pet studios, green roofs and built-in climate intelligence.

Staybolt Street Retail

Additionally, the development will feature Staybolt Street Retail—House of Tangram with more than 100,000 square feet of walkable corridor curated with Texas-forward food, fashion and cultural offerings. This is in addition to the planned multistory family-friendly High 5 Entertainment venue on Staybolt Street. It features activities ranging from bowling and laser tag to full-service restaurants and a rooftop concert space.

“Staybolt Street isn’t just an entertainment and sports development—it’s a new operating system for the modern traveler, athlete, traveling professional and event guest,” said Ellis. “From Carbon to Cache, we’re building highly intentional, category-defining experiences curated for the specific demographic.”

House of Tangram Mansfield Hotels

Ellis noted the hotel brands—Carbon, Cache Legitimate, and KUBO—launched under the House of Tangram flag, “reflect our mission to redefine experiential hospitality through data-driven design, purpose-built ecosystems and immersive digital environments. We are committed to helping the industry evolve.”

“We are proud to partner with House of Tangram on this transformational project,” said Jason Moore, Executive Director of the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation. “Carbon and the surrounding development represent a shared bold vision for the future of our community. We believe it elevates our regional identity, expands our hospitality and tourism economy, and creates a vibrant hub for commerce, entertainment and innovation. We are excited to see this catalytic investment come to life in Mansfield.”

The project will break ground in summer 2026 with a targeted completion of mid-2028. At completion, the development will encompass convention space, 750 hotel rooms, more than 700 multifamily units, 33,000 square feet of convention space, 50,000 square feet of medical office space and over 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The Beck Group serves as the development manager, fiduciary and one of the general contractors.

“House of Tangram is creating a destination that reflects how people live, travel and perform today,” said Scott Lowe, Chief Revenue Officer at The Beck Group. “The Mansfield project is bold in its scale and intentional in its design, blending high-performance sports, wellness, entertainment and family travel in one ecosystem. It’s an exciting vision for the future of hospitality and a powerful signal of Mansfield’s evolution as a city.”

For more information about the project, please visit //houseoftangram.com/ and Mansfieldtexas.gov/2153/Staybolt-Street-Entertainment-District.

