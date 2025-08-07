New Sipper Category Added to Big Tex Choice Awards

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The State Fair of Texas unveiled a new Sipper category to the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists earlier today. The 21st Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards presented by Karbach Brewing Company is now recognizing the wildest, most delicious drinks at the Fair.

Winners for the Big Tex Choice Awards will be crowned on August 21, with the categories of “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Sipper,” and “Most Creative.”

15 Finalists for 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards

A record-breaking 76 entries represented by 50 concessionaires were narrowed down to 30 semi-finalists, with each entry having been evaluated on four Fair-food elements: uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. After testing all the tasty dishes, votes were cast, and the results are in. Fifteen finalists must now bring it on before a prestigious panel of celebrity judges in hopes of taking home one of the top prizes at the Most Texan Place on Earth®.

The State Fair of Texas presented 15 finalists who will compete for the coveted titles of “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Sipper,” and “Most Creative” in the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards competition.

Best Taste: Savory

Brisket & Brew Stuffed Pretzels, by Glen & Sherri Kusak. Smoky BBQ dreams meet classic pub snacks in one golden, salty twist. Tender, slow-smoked brisket blended with a bold, velvety beer cheese made from sharp cheddar and a hearty brew. All wrapped up in soft, chewy pretzel dough, hand-rolled, sprinkled with sea salt, and baked to crispy perfection. Each bite is a flavor bomb: salty on the outside, rich and gooey on the inside. They’re easy to carry and made for munching as you wander the fairgrounds.

Crab & Mozzarella Arancini, by Stefan T. Nedwetzky. Handcrafted with a blend of premium Maryland Blue Crab meat, white rice, mozzarella cheese, spring onion, red bell pepper, lemon, and black pepper. Each rice ball is delicately seasoned with aromatic herbs including garlic, coriander, and basil. They are dipped in a crunchy breadcrumb coating, then deep fried to a golden, crispy finish. Handmade in small batches to ensure the highest quality, and served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

Deep Fried Deli Tacos, Brent & Juan Reaves fusion magic at the State Fair of Texas. Peppery pastrami, buttery mashed potatoes, gooey white cheese, and fresh chives all tucked into a corn tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with a spicy, creamy green sauce, it’s what happens when New York deli meets Dallas taqueria—and the result is delicioso.

Vietnamese Crunch Dog, The Le Family

A bold twist on a fair favorite blends the classic corn dog with vibrant Asian flavors. Juicy, marinated meat is wrapped in fluffy batter, coated in a crispy mix of panko and bánh mì crumbs, then deep fried to golden perfection. Topped with sriracha mayo and served with tangy pickled veggies, it’s a crunchy, flavorful mashup of street food and fair flair in every bite.

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders, by Kendall Williams. Deviled eggs make a flavor-packed burger slider. Start with a Cajun-seasoned Wagyu patty, topped with aged cheddar and crispy applewood bacon. The twist? Instead of a bun, it’s sandwiched between two deep fried, panko-crusted deviled egg halves—crispy outside, creamy and tangy inside. Served with a house-made ketchup-inspired sauce, it’s a bold, one-of-a-kind bite you have to try at this year’s Fair.

Best Taste – Sweet

Candy Lemon Sour Face, Chef Heather J. Perkins. Take a bite out of a candy-dipped lemon! With a little bit of sweet and a little bit of sour, let your taste buds explore the explosion of a sour, sweet tart-taste of a delicious, candy-coated lemon. Indulge and let us take you on a rollercoaster of sweet and sour flavors!

Chill & Thrill Delight, Tony & Terry Bednar. A refreshing twist on Colombia’s famous Salpicon de Frutas perfect for a warm day at the State Fair. A Texas-sized cup is packed with juicy, diced mango, pineapple, watermelon, grapes, cantaloupe, and strawberries, all soaked in fresh watermelon juice with a splash of lime. It’s topped with a handcrafted shaved mango sorbet that slowly melts into the mix for a sweet, tangy fusion.

Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake, Stephen El Gidi

Dive into a decadent cup layered with pure indulgence. At the base, rich Belgian chocolate melts into a luscious pistachio spread, perfectly blended with the delicate crunch of sweet, golden kataifi and a hint of creamy tahini. Nestled above are chunks of velvety New York-style cheesecake, adding a smooth and tangy contrast. Each cup is crowned with a drizzle of silky chocolate, a swirl of pistachio cream, and a final sprinkle of crushed pistachios.

Rousso’s Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries, Isaac & Joey Rousso. Crispy, golden funnel cake strips are drizzled with warm Belgian chocolate, then topped with pistachio cream and delicate pieces of knafeh pastry. This rich, nutty, and crispy treat takes funnel cake to a whole new level of indulgence—sweet, airy, and wildly satisfying.

Tex’s Toast á la Mode, Michelle & Jayse Edwards. A warm, golden-baked French toast bake topped with a generous scoop of Blue Bell® Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream slowly melting into every cozy bite. Drizzled with rich caramel and real maple syrup, then sprinkled with a fun cinnamon cereal crunch for that extra pop. It’s like a sweet, Southern hug on a plate that’ll have you coming back for more.

Big Tex Adds New Sipper Category

Coconut Quadruple, Binh Tran & My Vo. A whole fresh, young coconut is served with an ice-cold, fresh-made coconut slushy topped with soft-serve coconut ice cream and a sprinkling of coconut flakes. This enhanced island delicacy is sure to transport you to paradise at first sip.

Cookie Chaos Milkshake, Brad Weiss. A rich, creamy, cookie butter milkshake loaded with snickerdoodle chunks, Golden Oreo® Cookies, and classic Oreo® Cookies for the ultimate cookie explosion. Topped with a fluffy swirl of whipped cream, a scoop of edible cookie butter cookie dough, a Biscoff® cookie, and a cookie butter drizzle that ties it all together. Finished with a rim coated in crushed Biscoff ® cookie pieces for that extra crunch in every sip.

Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up, Tom Grace. Try nature’s candy—honeycomb in honey jalapeño lemonade. For over 30 years, our fresh Lemonade Shake Up has been a Fair favorite: fresh-squeezed lemons, sugar, water, and a good shake. We add honey and fresh jalapeños to the mix for a perfect Texas kick this year. Rimmed with chamoy and Tajin® for extra zing, and topped with a skewer of real honeycomb, a refreshingly bold treat. Add a shot of alcohol if desired.

Nevins Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita, Josey Nevins Mayes & Tami Jo Nevins Mayes

Red, white, blue – this afternoon delight is right on cue. A refreshing adult beverage that fulfills an adult craving while appealing to your inner child. A layer of sweet cream liquor and Blue Razz Pop Rocks® filled halfway with juicy Watermelon Red Bull® margarita and the other half with vibrant Blueberry Red Bull® margarita. Topped with more sizzlin’ Pop Rocks®, fresh blueberries, and watermelon.

Poppin’ Boba Rita, Justin Martinez. This frozen, fresh lime juice margarita is elevated with wine-infused poppin’ boba pearls, bursting with juicy mango or strawberry flavor in every sip. Want to turn up the indulgence? “Make it dirty” with a swirl of sweet, creamy, cold foam, a splash of rich coconut syrup, and a tangy Tajin® rim, for an irresistible upgrade.

Big Tex Awards August 21

These 15 Fairly-foodie finalists will battle for the four titles on Thursday, August 21, at 2 p.m. CST. While the Big Tex Choice Awards event is closed to the public, folks can follow along online by tuning into one of our social media channels – @StateFairofTX on Instagram and Facebook.

The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed “Texas Shines Bright,” will open on Friday, September 26, and will run through Sunday, October 19. Head on over to BigTex.com/Tickets to purchase your season passes and FLEX Tickets today and join us this fall at the Most Texan Place on Earth.