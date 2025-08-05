Cornyn Urges FBI to Investigate & Hold Fleeing Texas Legislators Accountable

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) sent a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel encouraging federal cooperation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement to investigate potential criminal acts, including bribery, and hold accountable legislators who have fled the state in a shameful attempt to stall the legislative process in the Texas House of Representatives:

“As a maneuver to avoid legislative responsibilities, on August 3, 2025, many members in the Texas House of Representatives absconded from the state. Their stated goal was to prevent the legislature from properly meeting, in violation of their oath of office,” wrote Sen. Cornyn.

“Out-of-state actors have made public comments about protecting the Texas legislators who are currently hiding out of state from any accountability for their actions. I request the FBI’s assistance, as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law. The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime. Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses,” he continued.

“Governor Abbott and Texas state law enforcement officers are doing what they can within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary. These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable.  I urge you to work with Texas public officials to provide them the support they need,” he concluded.

The full text of the letter is available here and below.

August 5, 2025

The Honorable Kash Patel
Federal Bureau of Investigation
935 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20535

Dear Director Patel,

I write to encourage the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) to take any appropriate steps to aid in Texas state law enforcement efforts to locate or arrest potential lawbreakers who have fled the state. As a maneuver to avoid legislative responsibilities, on August 3, 2025, many members in the Texas House of Representatives absconded from the state. Their stated goal was to prevent the legislature from properly meeting, in violation of their oath of office. By leaving the State of Texas, these legislators intend to prevent the existence of a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives. Without a quorum, no legislative activity can proceed.

In a representative democracy, we resolve our differences by debating and voting, not by running away. Some Texas legislators have fled to New York, and others have fled to Illinois. Since these state legislators are currently outside of Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety may need support to arrest the fleeing lawmakers. Out-of-state actors have made public comments about protecting the Texas legislators who are currently hiding out of state from any accountability for their actions. I request the FBI’s assistance, as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law. The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime. Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses.

This is a time-sensitive matter. The Texas Legislature is currently in a special session, called by Governor Abbott, with around two weeks left. As Governor Abbott noted, when the Governor calls a Special Session, the “[l]egislature shall meet.” The absence of a quorum prevents key votes on important areas of concern for Texans. For example, the recent Kerrville floods, which caused unbearable tragedy and destruction, is just one issue that needs to be addressed in this legislative session.

I am encouraged by the strong leadership from Governor Abbott on this matter. Governor Abbott and Texas state law enforcement officers are doing what they can within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary. These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable.  I urge you to work with Texas public officials to provide them the support they need.

Sincerely,

Senator John Cornyn
U.S. Senator

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.

Previous articleCollectors, Take Note: Garrison Brothers’ 8-Year Laguna Madre Bourbon Drops September 6
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.