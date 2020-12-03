Holy Crust Offers $1 Pizza Slices in December

Holy Crust, the fun-loving pizza restaurant that recently opened in West Dallas, is ready to close out this not-so-fun year of 2020 by offering you $1 pizza slices. That’s right, every Tuesday in December you’re invited to stop by their restaurant, at 3011 Gulden Lane in trendy Trinity Groves, and pick up the slice du jour. Participants in the $1 pizza slice program need to sign up for their Rewards Program, but sign-up is simple at holycrustdallas.com.

These aren’t your ordinary, lack-luster slices of cheese. Holy Crust is creating such unique, mouth-watering pizzas as Sausage and Vodka Sauce and Chicken Bacon Alfredo. They are featuring two different slices every Tuesday, and the one dollar slices are available all day, from open to close. Stop in each Tuesday to collect your pizza and add a little sunshine to your day.

The Trinity Groves’ pizza joint is popular for its delicious food as well as their “pour-your-own-wine” on the honor system program. Holy Crust started their One Dollar Pizza Slices program Dec. 1, and continue Dec. 8 with Sausage and Pepper or Veal Marsala slices. On Dec. 15, they feature Shrimp Fra D’avolo or Burrata Cheese slices for $1. On Dec. 22, Braised Mushroom or Chicken Cacciatore are featured; and Dec. 29, the $1 slices are Caprese or Sausage and Vodka Sauce.

Holy Crust Hospitality

My husband and I love the pizza and the atmosphere in the restaurant’s dining room. My favorite pizza is the Antipasto ($17), a very colorful and delicious pie topped with a bit of everything you might see on a typical Italian antipasto sampler plate. The manager says Holy Crust’s top seller is the Chicken & Bacon Alfredo Pizza ($16). The service is great for inside diners, with the kind of warmth and hospitality you’d experience at a favorite aunt’s house…if she was Italian, that is.

Their online menu, at holycrustdallas.com, is available for pickup or delivery as well as in the dining room. Holy Crust is located at 3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 112 in Trinity Groves, Dallas; phone 469-329-0707. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

