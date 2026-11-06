Green River Throws a Flag on Gameday Bullsh!t with $20 Refund for Fans

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Owensboro, Ky. (November 6, 2026) — Fans signed up to support their teams. Somewhere along the way, tailgating and game day got ridiculous. Overpriced parking. Concession-stand sticker shock. A souvenir hat that costs more than the outfit worn to the game. Green River, the Bourbon Without the Bullsh!t, is throwing a flag.

Green River believes great things, like your favorite bourbon, shouldn’t cost more just because they can. That belief goes into every bottle they make. Now, they’re bringing it to the game day tab.

Introducing the Green River Bullsh!t Refund: a little payback for fans paying too much. From November 6 through November 20, eligible fans can submit receipts for tickets, parking, food, merchandise and other qualifying live-event expenses at greenriverwhiskey.com/bsrefund . Approved participants receive $20 back through Venmo. They don’t even have to buy Green River.

“Fans already have enough to yell about without the price of parking making the list,” said Chuck Change​**, brand spokesperson for Green River. “We make damn good bourbon at an honest price. Helping with the rest of game day felt overdue. We can’t fix a bad call on the field, but we can put a little money back in your pocket.”

The cost of being a fan has been running up the score for years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, admission prices for sporting events rose 123% between 2000 and 2025, outpacing the 87% increase in overall consumer prices. And that’s before parking, food or a souvenir.

Here’s the play:

Submit the receipt – Visit greenriverwhiskey.com/bsrefund and upload a receipt showing at least $20 in eligible live-event purchases.

Visit and upload a receipt showing at least $20 in eligible live-event purchases. Get a Bullsh!t Audit – Green River’s Bullsh!t Detector gives fans a playful look at the cost of their game day.

Green River’s Bullsh!t Detector gives fans a playful look at the cost of their game day. Get $20 back – Approved participants receive their Bullsh!t Refund through Venmo to help take the sting out of the bill.

Following Green River’s tailgate song and music video, the Bullsh!t Refund turns calling out the problem into doing something about it. The program extends beyond football to eligible expenses from other live events. Wherever fans are cheering, Green River is ready to call bullsh!t.

“The Bullsh!t Refund is only the beginning,” said Change. “As tailgate season continues, fans can expect even more from the Green River playbook, taking the bullsh!t out of game day.”

Visit greenriverwhiskey.com/bsrefund from November 6–20 for submissions and full program terms. One refund per person, while funds remain. Alcohol and other excluded items do not count toward the eligible purchase minimum. Eligibility requirements and exclusions apply.

**For the avoidance of any b.s. confusion, Chuck Change is actually Jim Lake, Green River VP Marketing

About Green River

Green River Distilling Co. is a celebration of classic Kentucky – honoring the past while staying firmly planted in the present. Known for delivering great bourbon at an incomparable value, Green River enjoys a rich history dating back to 1885. Authentic and approachable, Green River offers a growing portfolio of whiskeys crafted from historic mashbills blended to create a smooth and welcoming taste profile. Green River’s Wheated Bourbon was named Best Overall Bourbon in 2025 by the New York World Spirits Competition, a true testament to the brand’s commitment to simplicity and quality going hand-in-hand. Green River is part of Lofted Spirits, one of the largest American Whiskey distillers in the U.S. For more information visit GreenRiverWhiskey.com