HOLIDAY COOKIE SWAP BLIZZARD TREAT COLLECTION LAUNCHES AT DQ RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

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BEDFORD, Texas – DQ® restaurants in Texas are spreading holiday cheer with the arrival of the Holiday Cookie Swap Blizzard Treat Collection, featuring the NEW! Peanut Butter Blossom made with mini HERSHEY’S KISSES® Blizzard Treat and the returning Peppermint Bark Blizzard® Treat. Inspired by classic holiday treats, these new and returning Blizzard Treats bring a little extra sweetness to the most wonderful time of the year.

The NEW! Peanut Butter Blossom made with mini HERSHEY’S KISSES® Blizzard Treat combines cookie pieces and peanut butter topping blended with world-famous DQ soft serve. A seasonal staple at cookie swaps and family gatherings, the classic peanut butter blossom cookie comes to life in this NEW! Blizzard Treat. The irresistible peanut and chocolate flavor combination will have DQ fans coming back again and again.

The returning Peppermint Bark Blizzard Treat is back by popular demand, featuring a mix of milk and white chocolatey layers sprinkled with a generous amount of peppermint candy cane pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve. With the familiar chocolatey and peppermint flavors, DQ fans across Texas can almost hear the jingle bells ringing as they make a stop at their local DQ restaurant in Texas as a part of their holiday traditions.

“We know the holidays are a special time for our DQ fans in Texas, and the new and classic favorites just make it a little sweeter,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “This time of year is all about making memories with the ones you love, and sampling the Holiday Cookie Swap Blizzard Treat Collection with friends and family is the perfect addition to the holiday plans.”

For those looking to pair their Holiday Cookie Swap Blizzard Treats with lunch or dinner, DQ restaurants in Texas are always serving up Texas menu classics like the Hunger-Buster, Steak Finger Country Basket or Texas T-brand Tacos.

For more than 79 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, X or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.