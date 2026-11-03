Local High School Students Attend Big Tex Next Fest Nov. 17

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Duncanville and Lancaster High School students are among the 400+ students invited by the State Fair of Texas to attend the eighth annual Big Tex Next Fest Nov. 17. The Fair is joined by over 70 other industry partners who believe that students are more than just the leaders of tomorrow; they’re the leaders of today. Next Fest aims to empower high school juniors and seniors to build the future they want while addressing their current needs.

Big Tex Next Fest Participating Schools

Carrollton-Farmers Branch High School; Duncanville High School; Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation; H. Grady Spruce High School; Hutchinson High School; Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School; James Madison High School; Justin F. Kimball High School; Lancaster High School; Lincoln High School and Humanities/Communications Magnet; Marvin E. Robinson School of Business and Management at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center; New Tech High School; North Dallas High School; Skyline High School; W. H. Adamson High School; Woodrow Wilson High School; and W.W. Samuell High School.

More than 400 high school students will attend, experiencing a variety of sessions to explore various topics related to student success past high school.

Next Fest Topics

Fifth Third Bank Small Business & Entrepreneurship: Students are introduced to the fundamentals of starting and growing a small business. Students will also explore how to turn ideas into opportunities, learn about the entrepreneurial mindset, and discover resources to support their business goals.

Frost Bank Hall of Knowledge: An interactive event providing financial scenarios to help students become more prepared for the real world by giving them practical insights into financial management.

Speed Mentoring presented by Mentor Connector: A fast-paced networking session where students meet and learn from professionals across a wide range of fields. Through brief, meaningful conversations, participants can explore different career paths, ask questions, and gain insight into real-world experiences.

College, Career, Military, and Youth Services Resource Fair: Connecting students with opportunities after high school, including essential academic resources, career development, and student support services.

Civic Engagement in Partnership with Senator Royce West’s Office: This session will introduce students to local organizations and civic processes that shape their communities. Students will learn how to get involved, advocate for issues they care about, and take an active role in strengthening the future of their communities.

Lunch and Learn Panel: Students will enjoy lunch while hearing from established professionals across various industries. Panelists will share insights from their career journeys, offer advice, and answer student questions.

Keynote Speaker NFL Player Keith Davis

This event will be emceed by on-air personalities Spaceboi Fresh and Kirby Lozano with 97.9 The Beat, with Keynote speaker Keith Davis, former Rose Bowl Champion and NFL player whose story of perseverance has inspired millions around the world. As the founder of The Winners Organization, Keith has shared his message of hope and resilience with audiences in more than 68 countries—reminding people of all ages that “it’s never too late to make a U-Turn in your life.”

Big Tex Next Fest is a FREE, one-of-a-kind event that aims to empower high schoolers to build the future they want while addressing their current needs. High school juniors and seniors will be able to get information on various careers from industry leaders and attend informative sessions that will expand their financial knowledge and expose them to potential employers and vocational opportunities.

The Big Tex Next Fest will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center in Fair Park.For parking and student drop-off, please enter through Gate 2, located at the corner of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue.