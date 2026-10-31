Isbella Brings Fine Dining Option to Duncanville

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Isbella opened in downtown Duncanville Oct. 14, and the highly antiipated new restaurant is already winning rave reviews from local diners. Duncanville has been stuck in something of a fine dining desert the past few years. The City of Champions boasts several locally popular spots: Kim & Jenny’s for the breakfast-lunch crowd; Roma’s for Italian specialties; and Xela’s Bistro for delightful, craft-made dishes and an artsy ambience.

But finding a restaurant with white tablecloths and an elegant atmosphere, with unique dishes created by a celebrity Chef, meant leaving Duncanville. That’s all changed now that Isbella, the lovely new restaurant from Chef Matt Balke and partner Corey McCombs, opened at 220 N. Main Street.

Isbella Pays Tribute to Chef Balke’s Family

The restaurant brings “a fresh dining option with seasonal ingredients, approachable food, and a warm, inviting atmosphere,” according to press info. “The team behind Encina, the popular neighborhood restaurant in Dallas’ Bishop Arts area, created Isbella with a simple idea in mind: a place where people can gather around the table, enjoy a good meal, and feel right at home.”

Isbella’s name is rooted in family, paying tribute to Balke’s mother and the extended family who helped shape his love of food and hospitality. The restaurant’s handwritten logo was inspired by his grandfather’s signature. The menu features elevated comfort food, familiar favorites, and seasonal dishes, with a thoughtful selection of wines, cocktails, and beer.

Isbella Welcomes Duncanville Community

The dining room reflects that same welcoming approach, combining warm colors, natural materials, and personal touches throughout. For Balke and McCombs, opening Isbella is about more than bringing a new restaurant to Duncanville. It’s about becoming part of the community and creating a place locals can return to again and again.

Isbella is now open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with plans to add Saturday and Sunday brunch in the near future. For more information, please visit isbellatx.com.