Ocean Allure Eden Bay Opens in Jamaica With Adults-Only Luxury, Swim-Up Suites and Rooftop Jacuzzis

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There are vacations where you want to explore every corner of a destination, and then there are vacations where your biggest decision is whether to order another cocktail or move from the pool to the beach. Personally, we think there’s room for both, but when it comes to a Caribbean getaway, a few days of doing absolutely nothing sounds pretty good.

That’s why the newly opened Ocean Allure Eden Bay in Jamaica caught our attention. An adults-only, all-inclusive resort with swim-up suites, rooftop jacuzzis, premium cocktails, and personalized concierge service? We can think of worse ways to spend a week.

Officially opened November 2, 2026, Ocean Allure Eden Bay is the latest addition to the Ocean Allure Signature Adults Only Resorts collection. Formerly known as Ocean Eden Bay, the property has undergone a transformation designed to bring a higher level of luxury to Jamaica’s northern coastline.

Located in Trelawny, approximately 40 minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and near historic Falmouth, the resort caters to couples, groups of friends, and travelers looking for a more upscale Caribbean vacation.

And while there’s plenty to like about the property, the accommodations are what really got our attention.

Swim-Up Suites or Rooftop Jacuzzis? Decisions, Decisions

When we’re booking a Caribbean vacation, the room matters. After all, if you’re spending several days at an all-inclusive resort, why not choose accommodations that make you want to stay a little longer?

Ocean Allure Eden Bay features 444 suites, ranging from Junior Suites with ocean or pool views to larger Master Suites with separate living areas. But it’s the Swim-Up Suites and bi-level Rooftop Suites that we’d be looking at first.

There’s something particularly inviting about being able to walk out of your room and slip directly into the water. No packing a beach bag, no hunting for lounge chairs, and no need to venture far for a morning swim. We could get used to that.

Then again, the Rooftop Suites have their own appeal, with private outdoor jacuzzis and oceanfront lounge decks. Imagine returning from dinner, pouring a drink, and spending the evening enjoying the warm Jamaican air from your private rooftop.

Choosing between the two might require some serious consideration.

Inside, the suites offer plenty of comforts, including plush robes and slippers, luxury bath amenities, garment steamers, Bluetooth alarm clocks, and Smart TVs that allow guests to stream content directly from their phones.

An Adults-Only Getaway Where Someone Else Handles the Details

One of the more interesting features at Ocean Allure Eden Bay is its approach to concierge service.

Rather than reserving personalized assistance exclusively for guests booking the most expensive rooms, the resort provides dedicated concierge service to all 444 suites.

That means someone is available to help arrange dinner reservations, spa appointments, private dining, and activities. Frankly, having someone else handle the logistics is part of the appeal of a vacation.

Guests are welcomed with a chilled glass of house champagne at check-in, and the resort offers 24-hour in-suite dining and valet parking.

For travelers interested in additional perks, the resort’s Privilege category takes things a step further.

Privilege guests receive upgraded bedding, a pillow menu, an espresso machine, nightly turndown service, and a minibar restocked daily with premium spirits, craft beers, fine wines, and gourmet treats.

There are also priority reservations at à la carte restaurants, access to an exclusive oceanfront restaurant and private lounge, and designated beach and pool areas with personalized butler and concierge service.

For an anniversary trip or special occasion, those extras might be worth considering.

Jamaican Flavors, Great Cocktails and No Cooking Required

Let’s talk about one of our favorite parts of an all-inclusive vacation: the food and drinks.

Ocean Allure Eden Bay offers an extensive selection of restaurants featuring Japanese teppanyaki and sushi, Italian cuisine, Mexican favorites, French dishes, steakhouse selections, and fresh seafood.

Naturally, we’d want to spend some time exploring the Jamaican specialties. There’s no reason to travel all the way to Jamaica and skip the local cuisine.

The resort also features several bars and lounges, including the Lobby Bar, Beach Bar, and Adults Pool & Wet Bar, where guests can enjoy premium spirits and handcrafted cocktails.

We’d probably find ourselves spending a fair amount of time at the pool bar, particularly if the bartenders know their way around a good rum cocktail.

And because the resort offers late-night dining options and 24-hour in-suite dining, there’s no need to plan your entire day around restaurant hours.

Some evenings call for a leisurely dinner overlooking the water. Others might be better spent ordering room service and enjoying that rooftop jacuzzi.

Both sound like good options to us.

Adults-Only Doesn’t Have to Mean Quiet All the Time

One of the things we like about the concept behind Ocean Allure Eden Bay is that guests can enjoy an adults-only atmosphere without giving up entertainment and activities.

Ocean Boulevard serves as the resort’s central gathering place, with restaurants, bars, live performances, and nightlife.

It’s easy to picture spending an evening wandering between venues, stopping for a cocktail, and listening to live music.

Guests also have access to the neighboring Ocean Coral Spring resort, which features a bowling alley, water park, and lazy river.

We have to admit, the lazy river is a nice bonus. Even on an adults-only getaway, floating around in the sunshine has its appeal.

The resort also offers Soul of Jamaica, a signature dinner show combining food, live theater, and a celebration of Jamaican culture and Bob Marley’s musical legacy.

It’s a welcome addition for visitors who want a taste of the island’s music and culture along with their beach time.

A Spa Day? Absolutely.

If we’re going to spend several days relaxing in Jamaica, setting aside some time for the spa seems reasonable.

The Despacio Spa Centre by Etra features hydrotherapy circuits, steam rooms, Finnish saunas, outdoor whirlpools, massages, and beauty treatments.

A massage followed by a leisurely afternoon at the pool sounds like a pretty solid vacation itinerary.

Of course, not everyone wants to spend the entire trip lounging around.

For more active guests, the resort offers a 24-hour fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, beach volleyball, multisport facilities, and daily training activities.

Restaurants also include healthier menu selections, superfoods, and plant-based dishes for guests who prefer lighter meals.

Personally, we’d probably aim for a little balance. Maybe a morning walk on the beach before settling in for a long lunch and an afternoon by the pool.

Weddings, Celebrations and Group Getaways

Although Ocean Allure Eden Bay is an obvious choice for couples looking for a romantic vacation, the property also accommodates destination weddings, corporate retreats, and group celebrations.

Its convention facilities, ocean-view ballrooms, and oceanfront terraces can host events for up to 800 attendees.

Dedicated planners are available to coordinate weddings, executive retreats, incentive trips, product launches, and private celebrations.

For couples planning a destination wedding, having accommodations, dining, entertainment, and event spaces in one location could simplify the process considerably.

A Focus on Sustainability

Ocean Allure Eden Bay also operates under H10 Hotels’ Stay Green initiative, which focuses on energy efficiency, reducing single-use plastics, community engagement, and marine ecosystem preservation.

It’s good to see environmental considerations included in the resort’s plans, particularly in a destination where the coastline and surrounding natural beauty are such important parts of the attraction.

Would We Book It?

The short answer? We’d certainly consider it.

We’re always interested in Caribbean resorts that offer something beyond the usual all-inclusive formula, and Ocean Allure Eden Bay has several features that stand out.

The adults-only setting is a big part of the attraction. Sometimes you want a vacation without children’s activities, crowded family pools, or the general commotion that comes with a family-focused resort.

We also like having the option to book a swim-up suite or a rooftop suite with a private jacuzzi. Those are the kinds of upgrades that can make a resort stay feel a little more special.

Add concierge service for every guest, a variety of restaurants, premium cocktails, spa treatments, and access to the amenities at Ocean Coral Spring, and there’s plenty to keep us entertained.

But the real attraction might be having absolutely no obligation to do any of it.

Give us a beautiful view, a comfortable lounge chair, a good book, and a well-made cocktail, and we’re perfectly content.

Although if there’s a rooftop jacuzzi overlooking the Jamaican coastline available, we’d happily trade the lounge chair for that.

For more information, visit Ocean Hotels.

Editorial note: This article is based on the resort’s November 2, 2026 announcement. Descriptions of what we’d enjoy are prospective impressions, not claims of a firsthand stay. Photos are illustrative; confirm specific suite layouts and amenities when booking