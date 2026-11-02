Dallas County Election Day Information for the Upcoming November 3rd General & Joint Election

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Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams reminds all eligible voters that Election Day for the General and Joint Election is Tuesday, November 3rd. Nearly 630,000 Dallas County voters cast their ballots during Early Voting, including over 607,000 in-person voters and over 20,000 mail ballots received so far. Early Voting also saw more Limited Ballots cast than in any previous Dallas County election, with 2,567 Limited Ballots cast by voters.

“We prepared for this election as if it were a presidential year, and Dallas County voters showed up in record numbers,” said Elections Administrator Paul Adams. “I’m proud of our staff and election workers for their hard work so far, and I want to remind voters that they still have one last day to cast their ballot: Tuesday, November 3rd.”

There’s still time for those who haven’t voted to make their voice count. Qualified voters may cast their ballot at any of the County’s 444 Vote Centers, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. A complete list of vote centers can be found by following this link Election Day Vote Centers (PDF). Voters can also find their nearest vote centers, get driving directions, and view wait times using the Election Day Location Finder on DallasCountyVotes.org.

Dallas County voters can verify their registration status and view a sample ballot online at Voter Status & Sample Ballot. Voters are welcome to bring a printed copy of their sample ballot with them to the polls for reference.

Voting In-Person

State law requires voters who possess one of the below forms of I.D. to present that identification when voting in person.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

A complete list of alternative forms of I.D. can be found here Identification Requirements.

Voting By Mail

For those voting by mail, ballots can be returned until Tuesday, November 3rd (Election Day) at 7 p.m. If the carrier-envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, the Dallas County Elections Department can accept the ballot until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4th.

Alternatively, mail ballots can be returned in-person only on Election Day at the Dallas County Elections Department located at 1520 Round Table Dr. Dallas, TX, 75247. Mail ballots returned in-person must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For any questions or concerns, voters can call (469) 627-VOTE or visit DallasCountyVotes.org.