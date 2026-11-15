Gaylord Texan Resort Opens 22nd Annual Lone Star Christmas with Two Million Holiday Lights, Dozens of Holiday Activities, and an All-New Marquee Attraction, ice!™ Featuring Harry Potter™

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GRAPEVINE, Texas – Gaylord Texan’s beloved holiday events returned to Gaylord Texan Resort this weekend. The events run Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, and are open every day of the holiday season. This year, Gaylord Texan proudly unveils ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™. For the first time in history, elements inspired by the wizarding world will come to life in 2 million pounds of brilliantly hand-carved ice. This never-before-seen theme joins an impressive lineup of joy-filled holiday activities perfect for guests of every age.

Maintained at a crisp 9 degrees, signature blue parkas are provided by the resort for visitors to explore the attraction. Visitors can also enjoy live carving demonstrations from talented ice artisans. Afterwards, festive gifts and exclusive collectibles can be found in the Christmas Village retail store – the largest holiday pop-up in the city of Grapevine.

Created by Gaylord Hotels in 2001, ice! is an immersive Christmas experience that has become a cherished holiday tradition, visited by tens of millions of guests nationwide. The artisans behind this extraordinary masterpiece will travel more than 6,400 miles from Harbin, China, known as the “Ice City” and home to the world’s largest ice and snow festival, to bring their craft to Grapevine.

The holiday enchantment extends beyond the Harry Potter-themed ice attraction, as the entire resort transforms into a dazzling holiday haven. Through the resort grounds that have been transformed into a winter wonderland, visitors will be delighted by:

Over 2 million twinkling lights throughout the resort

A 54-foot Christmas tree centerpiece in the center atrium

15,000 festive ornaments

Magical miniature trains

25-foot-tall toy soldiers

All-new illusionist magic show

All-new photos with Santa area

All-new Cookies with Mrs. Claus area

All-new Grandparents Rest Stop

All-new character breakfast with Piney

They can also enjoy a sleigh full of wintry experiences including a two-story ice tubing hill, ice skating on real ice, snowball throwing, gingerbread decorating, Elf Academy art studio, nightly atrium light shows, themed scavenger hunts, Build A Bear store, and more.

To explore the full lineup of holiday experiences, book overnight packages and purchase tickets, visit ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply.