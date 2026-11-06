Hiring Red, White & You! Brings More than 4,900 Job Openings to North Texas

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ARLINGTON, Texas — Job seekers across North Texas will have access to more than 4,900 job openings this month as Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas (WSNCT) hosts two free Hiring Red, White & You! career fairs in Cleburne and Allen.

The events are part of the 15th annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! career fair, held in communities across Texas each November. The goal is to connect veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses with employers who value their skills. Both events are also open to all job seekers, with opportunities ranging from entry-level positions to six-figure professional careers across 170 employer listings.

Event Details:

Cleburne – Thursday, Nov. 12

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cleburne Conference Center (1501 W. Henderson St., Cleburne, TX 76033)

Allen – Thursday, Nov. 19

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center (777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen, TX 75013)

Admission is free. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at dfwjobs.com/hiring-red-white- and-you.

By the numbers

Based on employer registrations as of Oct. 28, 2026:

Jobs for every background. Employers range from school districts and city governments to manufacturers, banks, hospitals, and tech companies. Available positions include:

Public safety and government: Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, sheriff’s detention officers in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties, police recruits, 911 dispatchers and firefighters

Skilled trades and manufacturing: welders, fitters, electricians, HVAC technicians, machine operators, CDL drivers and maintenance technicians at employers such as MICA Steelwork, Golden State Foods, Texas Instruments and Peterbilt Motors

Health care and social services: LVNs, nurses, caregivers and direct-care staff with Pecan Valley Centers, MHMR Tarrant, Cook Children’s Health Care System and others

Education: bus drivers, paraprofessionals and custodial staff with Cleburne ISD and Plano ISD, plus more than 30 faculty and staff roles at Collin College and a wide range of roles across the UNT System

Business, finance and technology: customer service, accounting, banking, sales, engineering and software roles, including about 300 engineering and IT openings at L3Harris Technologies

Military service: recruiters from the U.S. Army, Navy Reserve and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

“Hiring Red, White & You! is an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifice of our veterans and military families by helping connect them with meaningful career opportunities,” said Phedra Redifer, executive director of Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas. “These events would not be possible without our partners, and I want to thank every employer, community organization, and agency that is showing up for our veterans and our region’s job seekers. I especially want to thank the Allen Economic Development Corporation for sponsoring our Allen event. Their support helps us bring dozens of employers and more than 4,900 job openings directly to the people who need them.”

Redifer noted that while veterans and military families are the focus, the doors are open to everyone. “If you’re looking for a job or a better one, come see us,” she said. Part of a statewide effort, Hiring Red, White & You! is a statewide hiring event held each November by local Texas Workforce Solutions boards, in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Veterans Commission. Since 2012, the event has worked with more than 26,500 employers, connected more than 153,000 job seekers with employment opportunities, and helped facilitate more than 4,300 same-day hires, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Pre-register today. Both career fairs are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register at dfwjobs.com/hiring-red-white- and-you, bring copies of their résumé, and dress for an interview.