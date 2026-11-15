LALO Tequila Releases Third Edition of Its Highly Acclaimed High-Proof Blanco Tequila

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AUSTIN, Texas, – LALO Tequila is proud to announce the newest addition to its limited-edition High Proof series with the launch of its highly anticipated 2026 expression. This year’s High Proof uses a traditional technique known as ‘bagazo fermentation’, which brings to life a finished spirit that has greater depth, texture and agave flavor.

Unlike conventional fermentation methods, the bagazo technique allows the natural sugars and microbes from the cooked agave fibers (bagazo) to aid in the 72-hour fermentation process, giving the tequila a viscous mouthfeel and an earthy, more complex taste that is reminiscent of classic Highland tequilas.

Like all of LALO’s expressions, the 96-proof (48% ABV) 2026 High Proof is crafted from just three simple ingredients – fully mature agave, deep well water, and champagne yeast. The addition of bagazo in the fermentation process allows LALO to explore a traditional technique while still advancing the craft of tequila making.

“With the third edition of the High Proof, we wanted to produce a tequila that honored traditional methods while still pushing the boundaries of what a blanco can be,” said Lalo González, third-generation tequilero and co-founder of LALO Tequila. “The 2026 High Proof has been an exercise in creativity for the brand, and combining that creativity with the traditional bagazo fermentation process has produced one of our most delicious, agave-forward High Proofs yet.”

For a brand that has made blanco its signature spirit, LALO’s third High Proof release builds on a legacy of acclaimed expressions and is born from their commitment to perfecting the art of blanco. The 2026 High Proof release offers an old-school tequila profile, with notes of sweet cooked agave complemented by warm spice, subtle buttery smoothness, and a lingering finish.

Tasting notes include:

Aroma: Cooked agave, warm spice, and subtle buttery notes

Palate: Rich and rounded, with pronounced cooked-agave sweetness, hints of allspice, and a silky texture. The higher proof adds structure, concentration, and depth without ever overwhelming.

Finish: Long and expansive, with lingering agave sweetness

LALO’s 2026 High Proof is available now in limited quantities across 41 states for a suggested retail price of $74.99 per 750 mL bottle.

ABOUT LALO:

Eduardo “Lalo” González and David “R” Carballido grew up together in Guadalajara, the capital of Mexico’s famed Jalisco tequila region. They created the most authentic expression of the spirit, made only with deep well water from Jalisco, Champagne yeast, and Highland agave. They called it LALO Tequila—a fresh take on the art of blanco. It’s a celebration of three generations of tequila making, meant to be shared with the people who matter most. LALO is part of the Fifth Generation, Inc. portfolio of products, founded in Austin, Texas, in 1997. For more information, visit lalospirits.com or follow @lalospirits on Instagram.