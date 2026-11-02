Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Volume 6 Brings Peach Brandy and Toasted Oak to Rye Whiskey

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Angel’s Envy has never been a whiskey brand content to play by the rules, particularly when it comes to barrel finishing. And frankly, that’s one of the reasons we love the brand. While there’s certainly something to be said for a traditional bourbon or rye, we appreciate distillers willing to experiment, especially when the results offer something genuinely different for whiskey enthusiasts.

The Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection has become one of the brand’s best showcases for that creativity, allowing its distillers to explore distinctive barrel finishes and introduce limited-edition expressions that go beyond the familiar.

The latest addition, Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Volume 6: Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Peach Brandy & Toasted Oak Barrels, takes that experimentation in a new direction. For the first time in the Cellar Collection series, the whiskey features two distinct cask finishes, bringing together the fruit-forward character of peach brandy barrels and the warmth of toasted oak.

And while peach might not be the first flavor that comes to mind when we think of rye whiskey, the combination sounds especially appealing alongside rye’s characteristic spice.

A New Chapter for the Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection

Announced September 28, 2026, Cellar Collection Volume 6 was created by Angel’s Envy Master Distiller Owen Martin and became available nationwide beginning October 9, 2026.

The limited-edition release reflects the brand’s continued commitment to exploring what can be accomplished through creative barrel finishing.

For Volume 6, Martin worked with a blend of rye whiskeys finished in peach brandy and toasted oak barrels. The whiskeys were aged between eight and eleven years in total, with components spending 15 to 23 months finishing in peach brandy barrels or six to twelve months finishing in toasted oak barrels.

Those extended finishing periods are an important part of the story. Rather than simply introducing a hint of fruit or additional oak, the process is designed to build layers of flavor while maintaining the bold spice that makes rye whiskey so distinctive.

“The Cellar Collection is where we challenge ourselves to explore what’s possible through finishing, while using the very best of our whiskey archives,” Martin said. “With Volume 6, I wanted to build layers of flavor. The peach brandy barrels bring vibrant fruitiness, while the toasted oak adds warmth. Together, they create a whiskey that’s complex yet balanced, elevating rye in unexpected ways.”

What to Expect From Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Volume 6

Bottled at 106.4 proof (53.2% ABV), Volume 6 promises a tasting experience that balances fruit, spice and oak without losing its rye whiskey identity.

According to the brand’s tasting notes, the whiskey opens with aromas of ripe stone fruit, baking spice, vanilla and oak.

On the palate, expect peach, caramel, cinnamon, toasted oak and rye spice, followed by a long, warming finish with lingering oak and orchard fruit.

It’s a flavor profile that sounds especially well suited to cooler weather, when richer whiskeys and warming spice notes tend to find their way into our glasses.

We’re particularly interested in how the peach brandy influence plays against the toasted oak. Fruit-forward finishes can sometimes sound sweeter than traditional whiskey drinkers might prefer, but the combination of rye spice, cinnamon and oak suggests an expression designed around balance rather than sweetness alone.

Of course, the real test will be in the glass, but on paper, this is exactly the kind of release that makes following the Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection worthwhile.

A Limited Release for Whiskey Collectors and Enthusiasts

Part of the appeal of the Cellar Collection is that these aren’t everyday expressions. Each release represents years of experimentation, barrel evaluation and blending, with only the most compelling whiskeys selected for bottling.

For Volume 6, approximately 36,000 bottles will be available nationwide.

The 750 mL bottles carry a suggested retail price of $199.99, placing this release firmly in the premium whiskey category.

That price may give casual whiskey drinkers pause, but for enthusiasts who appreciate unusual cask finishes, older rye whiskey and limited releases, Volume 6 offers an opportunity to explore something outside the standard lineup.

Angel’s Envy has built much of its reputation around the idea that finishing whiskey in a second barrel can create an entirely different drinking experience. With Cellar Collection Volume 6, the brand is taking that philosophy further by combining two finishing influences in one expression.

And for those of us who enjoy discovering what happens when distillers push beyond conventional approaches, that’s what makes this release worth paying attention to.