Christmas in Texas: Holiday Cocktails, Cowboy Santa and Family Fun at PGA Frisco

Christmas in Texas is always a bit of a guessing game when it comes to the weather. One year we’re bundled up in coats, and the next we’re wearing shorts and flip-flops to look at Christmas lights. But whether December brings a cold front or another stretch of unusually warm afternoons, the holidays are a good excuse to get out of the house and spend time with family and friends.

And while so many Christmas activities are geared toward children, adults deserve a little holiday fun, too. Sometimes that means taking the grandkids to see Santa, and other times it means leaving the kids at home and meeting friends for cocktails.

This year, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and the surrounding PGA District are hosting a mix of holiday activities, including outdoor movies, live music, a Christmas market, visits with Santa and a few events specifically for the 21-and-over crowd.

Some events are free and open to the public, while others require tickets or reservations. Here’s what’s happening in Frisco this holiday season.

Holiday Cocktails and a Little Christmas Cheer

If you’re someone who enjoys a good holiday cocktail, Blitzen’s is returning to Lounge by Topgolf from November 13 through January 3.

The Christmas-themed pop-up bar will feature seasonal decorations, festive snacks and a cocktail menu developed by Julie Reiner, a New York City mixologist and judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters.

Among the eight seasonal cocktails are the Espress-Ho Ho Martini, The Blitzen and the Va-Va-Vixen. There will also be zero-proof options for those who prefer something without alcohol.

Blitzen’s is open to the public, so there’s no need to stay at the resort to stop in for a drink.

For those who prefer tequila to traditional holiday cocktails, Merry Margaritas Mixology Classes with Casamigos will take place November 28 and December 5, 12, and 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The classes include a brief introduction to tequila, followed by hands-on instruction in making three margaritas: The Classic, The Holiday Cider and The Cranberry.

Tickets include the cocktails, light bites, a take-home gift and validated valet parking. Participants must be at least 21, and advance registration is encouraged.

Personally, we don’t think margaritas need a season, especially in Texas, but the cranberry and holiday cider versions sound like an interesting change from the usual lime.

Reindeer, Cowboy Santa and Christmas Movies

For families with younger children, Home on The Range for The Holidays will take place November 28 and December 5, 12 and 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The PGA District will host activities including visits with real reindeer, rides on the Fields Ranch Holiday Express Train, mini golf, letters to Santa and appearances by life-size toy soldiers.

Children can also have complimentary photos taken with Cowboy Santa at his Ranch House.

Each evening at 6 p.m., Cowboy Santa will take part in a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, followed by a holiday movie on the outdoor video wall.

Admission is free, although some activities, including roasting s’mores around the firepits and Build-A-Buddy, cost extra.

On November 28, a 12-minute holiday drone show is also scheduled.

For families who can’t attend one of those evenings, Cowboy Santa will be available for additional complimentary photos on November 27 and December 4, 11 and 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. Photos are first come, first served.

Live Music, Outdoor Movies and Holiday Shopping

The holiday festivities kick off Thanksgiving weekend with a free concert featuring Limelight Band, a subgroup of the Dallas-based Emerald City Band.

The November 27 concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature a mix of popular songs and Christmas favorites.

Guests can bring lawn blankets, but lawn chairs and outside food and beverages aren’t allowed. Leashed dogs are welcome.

On December 4, the Dashing Through the District Holiday Market will run from 4 to 8 p.m., with vendors selling handmade gifts, holiday treats and other items.

For those who enjoy watching Christmas movies outside, two films are scheduled as part of the Holly Jolly Movie Nights series:

December 11: The Polar Express

The Polar Express December 18: A Christmas Story

Both movies begin at 7 p.m., with restaurants open before and after the screenings. Blankets are welcome, but lawn chairs and outside food and drinks are not permitted. Leashed pets can attend.

Of course, outdoor movies in December are always a gamble in North Texas. You might need a heavy coat and gloves, or you could be perfectly comfortable in jeans and a sweatshirt.

An Alpine Escape Without the Snow

If you’re more interested in a quiet evening than a crowded holiday event, the resort is also offering Holiday Hideaway at Bluestem Pool.

Beginning November 28 and continuing Thursdays through Saturdays through December 31, private cabanas will be decorated to resemble ski chalets, complete with blankets, pillows and winter-themed decorations.

Guests can reserve a cabana and enjoy a bottle of bubbly, seasonal food and cocktails. The experience runs from 4 to 10 p.m.

It might be a little difficult to imagine being at a ski resort when it’s 75 degrees outside, but at least there’s no need to worry about icy mountain roads.

Making a Weekend of It

For visitors who want to stay overnight, Omni PGA Frisco has several holiday packages available.

The Naughty or Nice Holiday Package, offered for stays November 15 through December 31, has separate options for adults and families.

The Naughty Package includes breakfast in bed for two, an alcoholic welcome amenity and a $50 gift certificate to Blitzen’s.

The Nice Package includes a character breakfast for four, a family-friendly welcome amenity and a $50 gift certificate to Gimme Toys.

There’s also Santa’s Landing, available November 14 through January 3, featuring holiday-themed accommodations, a $100 hotel credit per reservation and a 10% discount on stays of two or more nights.

Of course, an overnight stay isn’t necessary to enjoy most of the public events, which makes Frisco an option for a day trip or an evening out.

Holiday Fun Isn’t Just for Kids

As adults, it’s easy to get caught up in the work that comes with the holidays. There are gifts to buy, meals to plan, decorations to put up and seemingly endless things to cross off the calendar.

Sometimes we forget that we’re supposed to enjoy the season, too.

Whether it’s taking the grandchildren to see reindeer, watching a favorite Christmas movie with the family or catching up with friends over a holiday cocktail, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without making elaborate plans.

And in Texas, we might as well embrace the unpredictable weather. Christmas doesn’t require snow, and a festive evening doesn’t necessarily require a winter coat.

For the full schedule, event pricing and reservation information, visit Omni PGA Frisco’s holiday events page.