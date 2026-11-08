Rent Stars Headline AT&T PAC Bravo! Gala

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Rent stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp will headline the 2026 Bravo! Gala for AT&T Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Winspear Opera House. Both artists played leading roles in the original Broadway production of Rent. The groundbreaking rock musical won four Tony Awards in 1996, including Best Musical. Pascal and Rapp later reprised their roles in the 2005 film version of the show. The two will perform music from Rent, along with other pieces.

Bravo! Gala, the Center’s annual fundraiser will start at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the iconic Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House. In addition to performances by Pascal and Rapp, Bravo! Gala will continue its tradition of highlighting the work of its five esteemed resident companies.

Bravo! Gala Honors Barbara Thomas Lemmon

The nonprofit Center also announced that the event will honor arts patron and philanthropist Barbara Thomas Lemmon. As a Founding Member of the Center and longtime Board member, she helped shape the Center’s mission and growth for almost 20 years.

“The Center and its stunning venues have been a passion of mine for many years,” said Mrs. Lemmon, who began serving on the Board in 2007. “This place certainly reflects the ambition, imagination and confidence of Dallas. But it’s also a very welcoming place, where everyone can enjoy all kinds of performing arts.”

The Mark and Barbara Thomas Lemmon Rooftop Terrace at the Wyly Theatre honors the legacy of support from Mrs. Lemmon and her late husband. Her other causes include the Meadows Museum at SMU, Dallas Museum of Art, M.D. Anderson and Zale Lipshy/St. Paul Hospitals.

Bravo! Gala Co-hosts

This year’s Bravo! Gala will be co-hosted by three generations of AT&T Performing Arts Center supporters: Caren Prothro, a founding Board member and Life Director; her daughter, Nita Prothro Clark; and her granddaughter, Lili Clark.

Caren Prothro joined the Dallas Center for the Performing Arts’ Board of Directors in 2001 and played a pivotal role in bringing its vision to life. She helped lead the recordbreaking capital campaign to build one of Dallas’ most ambitious projects. She also served as the Board’s Vice Chair and in 2013 was named Life Director. Nita Prothro Clark and her husband Cullum have been longtime supporters of the Center. Their daughter Lili served on the Center’s Auxiliary Board.

Proceeds from the Bravo! Gala directly support the Center’s arts education and community engagement programs, while also sustaining the exceptional spaces where artists, arts organizations, and audiences come together year-round. By attending, guests are not only celebrating an extraordinary evening but also investing in the future of the arts and expanding access to experiences for our community.

Single tickets for the evening are now available for purchase at www.attpac.org/bravo or call 214-978-2871. The Bravo! Gala offers a range of sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive benefits and recognition. For more information on sponsorship packages, please contact [email protected].

AT&T Performing Arts Center

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center is a 10-acre cultural campus downtown in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. Its iconic venues include the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square, and the welcoming green space, Elaine B. and Charles A. Sammons Park.

Since its opening in 2009, the Center has presented world-class performing artists, touring Broadway productions, comedy, speakers, and – in partnership with TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND – the world’s finest dance companies. The Center also provides premier performance spaces for its five esteemed resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater. Through its celebrated Elevator Project, the Center provides stages for small and emerging Dallas arts organizations.

The Center also provides a diverse range of award-winning arts education programs serving students in Dallas and Richardson ISDs. These include Open Stages, Backstage Spotlight, Young Women’s Leadership Conference, North Texas Ballet Folklorico Contest, and Disney Musicals in Schools presented by the Moody Foundation.