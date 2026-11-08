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Breakthrough T1D Dallas Chapter announces the 2026 Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon, “One Step Closer,” on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Brook Hollow Golf Club. Emceed by Karen Borta, CBS news anchor and T1D mom, the luncheon will feature “A Candid Conversation” with Meredith Coors and her son, Peter Coors II, who was diagnosed with T1D at age 11. The conversation will offer a personal look at living with T1D, the advances that have transformed care and the continued need for research toward better treatments and cures.

A Candid Conversation About T1D Research

Meredith Coors became involved with Breakthrough T1D after Peter’s diagnosis in 2014. Now a University of Notre Dame graduate, Peter recently moved to the Dallas area and works for Andrews Distributing. Since his diagnosis, Meredith and her husband, Peter, have been dedicated to raising funds for T1D research and a cure. Meredith joined the Mountain West Breakthrough T1D Board in 2017 and chaired the organization’s 2018 Colorado Gala. She joined Breakthrough T1D’s Global Mission Board in 2022 and is a member of the Stewardship Ambassador Initiative and Clinical Trial Education Volunteer Committee.

Luncheon Co-Chairs Lisa Singleton and Terry Van Willson, along with Honorary Chairs Tricia and Kenn George, invite the community to join them for this inspiring conversation and to learn more about the progress being made in T1D research and care, as well as the realities of living with the disease.

“Today, 2.1 million people are living with T1D,” said Lindsay Pittard, territory executive director for the Dallas, Fort Worth and Oklahoma Chapters of Breakthrough T1D. “Advances in technology have made daily life with T1D more manageable. Continuous glucose monitors and automated insulin delivery systems can track blood sugar levels in real time and deliver insulin more precisely, giving people with T1D more freedom to focus on school, work, family and the people they love. While tremendous progress has been made, there is still much more work to do to improve lives and ultimately find a cure.”

Breakthrough T1Dallas Co-Chair Lisa Singleton

Co-Chair Lisa Singleton and her family quickly learned that T1D is a relentless autoimmune disease that requires constant management, every hour of every day, after their son was diagnosed in 2023 at the age of 13. In the process, they also discovered Breakthrough T1D and its community dedicated to changing that reality.

“Every dollar raised helps move us one step closer to better treatments and, ultimately, cures,” said Singleton. “This luncheon is an opportunity to shine a light on the experiences of those living with T1D and the families who support them, while helping ensure that no one in our community has to navigate this disease alone.”

Sponsorships range from $3,000 for a table of 10 to $25,000; individual tickets are $300 each and may be purchased through the Breakthrough T1D Dallas Luncheon event page. For more information, contact Sasha Hayes at [email protected] or 214-764-6775.

Founded in 2013 by Kim and David Roosevelt and JoAnne and Tony Roosevelt, this celebrated annual event has raised more than $1.2 million for T1D research.

Breakthrough T1D was founded in 1970 as the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDF) and renamed the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in 2001. The organization rebranded in 2024 as Breakthrough T1D to reflect a bold commitment to improving the lives of both children and adults living with type 1 diabetes. As the leading global organization driving T1D research, advocacy, and community engagement, Breakthrough T1D accelerates progress toward cures and better treatments while making everyday life easier for everyone affected.