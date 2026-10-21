Dr. Ana Alvarez Named as New Duncanville City Manager

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The Duncanville City Council announced the appointment of Dr. Ana Alvarez as the City’s next city manager. Council approved the appointment during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 20. The appointment is contingent upon the successful completion of a background check and required pre-employment screening, after which the City will finalize the employment agreement. Dr. Alvarez is expected to assume her role on Monday, November 2.

“Following a nationwide search, the City Council is confident that Dr. Alvarez brings the experience, leadership and perspective needed to guide Duncanville forward,” said Mayor Greg Contreras. “Her extensive background in municipal management, fiscal responsibility and community engagement aligns with our Council’s priorities, and we look forward to working with her as we continue building on Duncanville’s progress.”

Dr. Ana Alvarez New Duncanville City Manager

Dr. Alvarez brings 30 years of public-sector leadership experience, with a background in fiscal management, strategic planning, capital improvements and community engagement. Most recently, she served as city manager for Hayward, California, where she oversaw 12 departments and a $416 million budget serving approximately 151,000 residents.

“I am grateful for the Mayor and City Council’s trust and honored to serve Duncanville,” Dr. Alvarez said. “I look forward to working alongside City employees and residents to build on Duncanville’s progress and help turn the City Council’s priorities into meaningful results for our community.”

Previously, Dr. Alvarez served as deputy general manager of the East Bay Regional Park District from 2016 to 2024, helping lead an organization serving approximately 2.8 million residents. During her tenure, she helped secure approximately $300 million in infrastructure and resiliency funding and oversaw initiatives that expanded regional parks and trails.

Her career also includes leadership positions with San Francisco Recreation and Parks and the cities of Santa Fe Springs, Oceanside, Burbank and Santa Barbara.

Dr. Alvarez holds a Doctoral Degree in Policy, Planning and Development from the University of Southern California, a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Northridge, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from California State University, Fullerton. She also holds a Certification in Sustainable Cities from the University of Southern California.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, in the Duncanville City Council Chambers. Additional details will be announced soon.