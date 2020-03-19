Grand Prairie Closures Due To COVID-19

March 17, 2020: Mayor Ron Jensen has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster and, operating under the Order of Dallas County regarding COVID-19.
In order to help slow the spread of the virus, the City of Grand Prairie will:
CLOSE
The Summit Active Adult Center closed until May 10
Nutrition program meals will be offered in a modified manner while the center is closed
The Epic closed until May 10
Recreation Centers, Kirby Creek Natatorium closed until May 10
EpicWaters closed until May 10, no pre-sale tickets
Grand Prairie Libraries closed until May 10. Use our Virtual Library online, or Main and Warmack are offering Curbside Service and will bring your book-on-hold out to you. See www.gptx.org/library for details.
Veterans Event Center closed until May 10
Air Hogs closed until May 10
PlayGrand Adventures closed until May 10
Uptown Theater closed until May 10
Parks, Arts & Recreation Administration until further notice
Grand Prairie ISD School District indefinitely
The Ruthe Jackson Center will review events on a case-by-case basis and cancel or reschedule, as needed, in accordance with the Dallas County Order
Garage sale permit applications are suspended until further notice
Prairie Paws Adoption Center closed to public until further notice
POSTPONE
Mayor’s 5K No Frills & 1 Mile Chase the Chiefs
CANCEL
The Big Event, March 28
Easter Eggstravaganza, April 11
Egg Swim, April 11
“Egg” My House, April 12
Main Street Fest, April 17-19
Cyclin with the Mayor, April 28
Mayor’s Community Table, April 30
To view latest updates of affected recreation facilities, events and programs, please visit: grandfungp.com/coronavirus/
On Hold
No evictions/foreclosure link for our residents and landlords
Volunteer Services until further notice
Open City Facilities / Operating Normally
City Hall and City Departments
Water Bill Payment Office
Police
Fire
Garbage and Recycling collection
Landfill
Airport
Grand Prairie Memorial Gardens
Public Open Air Parks
Golf Courses / food on course is closed
Tourist Center
Lake Parks
Park Pavilions (maximum 50 guests at a time)