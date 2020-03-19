Grand Prairie Closures Due To COVID-19

March 17, 2020: Mayor Ron Jensen has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster and, operating under the Order of Dallas County regarding COVID-19.

In order to help slow the spread of the virus, the City of Grand Prairie will:

CLOSE

The Summit Active Adult Center closed until May 10

Nutrition program meals will be offered in a modified manner while the center is closed

The Epic closed until May 10

Recreation Centers, Kirby Creek Natatorium closed until May 10

EpicWaters closed until May 10, no pre-sale tickets

Grand Prairie Libraries closed until May 10. Use our Virtual Library online, or Main and Warmack are offering Curbside Service and will bring your book-on-hold out to you. See www.gptx.org/library for details.

Veterans Event Center closed until May 10

Air Hogs closed until May 10

PlayGrand Adventures closed until May 10

Uptown Theater closed until May 10

Parks, Arts & Recreation Administration until further notice

Grand Prairie ISD School District indefinitely

The Ruthe Jackson Center will review events on a case-by-case basis and cancel or reschedule, as needed, in accordance with the Dallas County Order

Garage sale permit applications are suspended until further notice

Prairie Paws Adoption Center closed to public until further notice

POSTPONE

Mayor’s 5K No Frills & 1 Mile Chase the Chiefs

CANCEL

The Big Event, March 28

Easter Eggstravaganza, April 11

Egg Swim, April 11

“Egg” My House, April 12

Main Street Fest, April 17-19

Cyclin with the Mayor, April 28

Mayor’s Community Table, April 30

To view latest updates of affected recreation facilities, events and programs, please visit: grandfungp.com/coronavirus/

On Hold

No evictions/foreclosure link for our residents and landlords

Volunteer Services until further notice

Open City Facilities / Operating Normally

City Hall and City Departments

Water Bill Payment Office

Police

Fire

Garbage and Recycling collection

Landfill

Airport

Grand Prairie Memorial Gardens

Public Open Air Parks

Golf Courses / food on course is closed

Tourist Center

Lake Parks

Park Pavilions (maximum 50 guests at a time)

