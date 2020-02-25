Can You Survive The Epic Plunge In Grand Prairie?

Grand Prairie- What do you have planned this Saturday? If you’re looking for something “cool” to do, how about taking the 2nd Epic Plunge at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. The water temps depend on the weather, but if we had to guess, we estimate the 10,000 square-foot outdoor pool will be around 40-50 degrees.

All entrants receive a long-sleeved “I survived the Epic Plunge” t-shirt, hot chocolate, and all-day admission to Epic Waters. So stay and play- indoors where the water is warmer. Participants are welcome to wear costumes, as long as they are water friendly!

Epic Waters is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in North America.

Bring the family for a day of fun following your “Polar Plunge”. There’s plenty to do, including 12 waterslides, (three of which are waterpark industry firsts), the longest indoor lazy river in Texas, a children’s play area that’s equipped with an aquatic fort, a double FlowRider® surfing simulator, a 45-game arcade, a café, full-service bar, and more.

Tickets are $40. A portion of the proceeds of the 2nd Epic Plunge will benefit PlayGrand Adventures, a 10-acre, ADA-accessible play space that opened in January. PlayGrand Adventures is one of Epic Waters’ neighbors and sister destinations at the EpicCentral campus, which is also home to The Epic (a mega fitness, arts, and entertainment center); The Summit (a country club-styled recreation center catering to active adults 55-plus); and the GrandLawn Amphitheater (an outdoor concert and event venue).

Awards and accolades include a 2018 Leading Edge Award from the World Waterpark Association, as well as inclusion in the Travel Channel’s “8 Of the Most Incredible Indoor Waterparks” list, USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” and the “Best of Dallas 2018 Critic’s Pick” list from the Dallas Observer. In 2020, the park will host both the national and world flowboarding championships.

Save

Comments

comments