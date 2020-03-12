Grand Prairie ISD COVID-19 Precautions

Grand Prairie ISD has been deep cleaning their campuses over spring break. The custodial staff is deep cleaning campuses and buildings. One of the tools they use is the E-Mist system that uses hospital-grade broad-spectrum disinfectant. The E-Mist system ensures that the germ-killing formula stays on the surface longer for a more complete clean. Today they sent this letter to GPISD students/parents.

GPISD Interim Superintendent message regarding COVID -19

Grand Prairie- March 12, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution, members of the GPISD administrative team met with Assistant City Manager Steve Dye and the City of Grand Prairie’s emergency management team yesterday. We discussed the need to safeguard our students and community during the COVID-19 virus situation.

While there has been no confirmed case or suspected case of the virus in GPISD, we took time yesterday to align our efforts and organizations to make sure we have a coordinated response. As the days move forward, our plan is to coordinate all efforts with Dallas County Health and Human Services, the City of Grand Prairie and other local, state and federal officials as needed.

In the meantime, please remember if your child is ill, they should not attend school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours. Encourage your child to use care washing their hands frequently.

We are asking that any students or staff, or family members in their households, who have traveled over Spring Break to a country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice please stay at home for 14 days after returning from that travel.

Additionally, rest assured GPISD Maintenance and Operations staff, as well as Transportation and Child Nutrition, are using extra cleanings and other precautions to keep our buildings, cafeterias, buses, and equipment safe.

As always, thank you for being a partner with Grand Prairie ISD.

Sincerely,

Linda Ellis

Interim Superintendent

You can find updates on Grand Prairie ISD and COVID 19 on the GPISD website.

Save

Comments

comments