Twenty Additional COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported 20 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Local public laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the CDC for confirmation. Respiratory samples positive for COVID-19 in a public health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing.

The 20 cases include:

· We are reporting 20 new cases today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 55

· This includes one death which was identified by the Medical Examiner’s office, of an man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. This individual was found deceased in his residence and did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

· The remaining new cases include: six men and two women in their 30’s, two men and two women in their 50’s, two men and three women in their 60’s, one woman in her 70’s and one woman in her 90’s

· Three persons were hospitalized, including one in a critical care unit; 16 are self-isolating at residences.

· Twelve cases are residents of the city of Dallas, 3 are residents of Garland, 2 are residents of Mesquite, 1 is a resident of Cedar Hill, and 1 is a resident of Farmers Branch.

· Five cases are related to domestic out-of-state travel and 2 are related to international travel

· Three patients are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

· Six have no source or travel risk factor yet identified, and are therefore indicative of community transmission. Four other cases are still under investigation.

Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.

“Things will get worse before they get better. How bad this gets is directly tied to how well each of you follow the CDC guidelines and exercise smart personal responsibility,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please also remember to check in on your family, friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly.”

The case count at the following link will only include county residents:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Save

Comments

comments