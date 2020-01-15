Phase One of PlayGrand Adventures Grand Prairie Opens

PlayGrand Adventures Is Open

GRAND PRAIRIE- The much anticipated Grand Prairie “destination” playground known as PlayGrand Adventures opens Phase 1 today! Included in Phase 1 is Adventure Hill which features high intensity climbing, swinging and spinning.

A fourteen foot elevation change from the bottom to the top, with a twenty-five foot observation play tower will provide the visitor views of EpicCentral and downtown Dallas. This zone will elevate and give access to park visitor’s activities high above the rest of the playground. It will accommodate spinning, sliding, climbing and learning activities in ways traditional playgrounds don’t offer. There are multiple climbing and sliding features in this zone.

There’s also Adventure Zone which offers fun physical challenges of varying heights. Each area’s design is meant to stimulate and encourage development of several skill sets.

A Destination Playground in Grand Prairie

PlayGrand Adventures is a free, 10-acre “destination” playground. This unique playground features ADA-accessible play equipment and creative play opportunities for children and adults of all abilities. When the multi-phase project is completed, it will be one of the largest specialized playgrounds in Texas. Moreover, it will be one of the largest public playgrounds (of any type) in the southwestern U.S.

The playground’s nine planned play and discovery zones, many of which will feature one-of-a-kind structures and play opportunities, will encourage social/cognitive development and physical activity in a visually vibrant, multi-sensory environment. The park’s benefits will include and promote social interaction, sensory discovery, physical activity, and imaginative play.

PlayGrand Adventures is a project of the City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts, and Recreation Department. Its one of a handful of destinations at an emerging recreation and entertainment development known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie. The City of Grand Prairie owns EpicCentral, located along the southern corridor of State Highway 161. Other EpicCentral destinations include Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark; The Epic Arts, Fitness and Entertainment Center; and the GrandLawn Amphitheater.

