Glenn Heights Santa Is Coming To Town

Santa Claus doesn’t always drive a sleigh! Public Safety Santa will be making the neighborhood rounds in Glenn Heights starting Saturday, December 14. This is a great opportunity for children to get their picture taken with the big guy without standing in long lines at a mall.

Glenn Heights Public Safety Santa Neighborhood Rides

The City of Glenn Heights Public Safety Departments is proud to announce that Santa Claus will be visiting and making his rounds through the City of Glenn Heights neighborhoods starting on Saturday, December 14, 2019, and Saturday, December 21, 2019. Public Safety Santa will ride throughout every neighborhood within the City and take pictures with the young and young-at-heart every Saturday leading up to Christmas.

Find your nearest tour location below:

DALLAS COUNTY

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Time: 12 noon to 1pm

Location: We will start at the fire station (1938 S. Hampton, Glenn Heights, TX. 75154) and will go through all the Dallas County neighborhoods ending at Kingston Meadows Pool House for pictures with Santa.

ELLIS COUNTY

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2019

Time: 12 noon to 1 pm

Location: We will start at the fire station (1938 S. Hampton, Glenn Heights, TX. 75154) and will go through all the Ellis County neighborhoods ending at Magnolia Farms Pool House for pictures with Santa.

Also, save the date to attend the Christmas Tree lighting in Glenn Heights on December 10, 2019.

Join with other residents and friends, for an evening of festive fun at Heritage Community Park! Bring your kids and check out the trackless train, pony rides and more! Santa might even have a few special guests in attendance.

But wait, there’s more, including an ugly sweater/shirt contest, and games! So bring your game face, don your ugliest sweater and join the festivities starting at 5 pm on December 10.

Glenn Heights is looking for event volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Office of Community Engagement 972.223.1690 ext 145

