See Dallas Symphony Orchestra At Cedar Valley College

Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs at Cedar Valley College November 16. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The DSO will perform a program of light classics, and will feature principal players from the orchestra.

Assistant Conductor Katharina Wincor will lead the ensemble. Co-Concertmaster Nathan Olson is the violinist and director for Astoro Piazzolla’s colorful Autumn from the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Principal Harp Emily Levin is the soloist on Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro. Other selections on the program include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384: Overture; and Johann Strauss Jr. Fledemaus: Overture. Also Edvard-Grieg’s Peer Gynt: Suite No. 1, Opus 46.

The DSO performance is held in Cedar Valley College Performance Hall, 3030 North Dallas Avenue in Lancaster. Tickets are $19 for adults and $5 for students (Promo code: STUDENTGO). Information at mydso.com. The DSO “On the Go” concert is presented by Ebby Halliday and Star Local Media.

Harry Potter™ At Meyerson Symphony Center

DSO plans a special treat for JK Rowling’s fans the week of Thanksgiving. They are bringing the Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ to the Meyerson Symphony Center. A high definition film screening is accompanied by Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score live. Performances are Nov. 27, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. For ticket information call 214-TIX-4DSO.

Meanwhile, back at the Meyerson, a new chamber music series curated by DSO Principal Musicians starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The audience is seated on stage with the musicians. They also sit in the choral terrace of the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall at the Meyerson. Musicians perform in the middle of the state, the same format as that used in the popular “A Musician’s View” concert.

Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of Dallas Symphony Orchestra, said, “The DSO Musicians came to me about forming a new chamber music series. The annual A Musician’s View concert gave us the perfect blueprint for these performances. Being able to hear this music in an intimate setting is a real treat. These concerts will feel like you are in the middle of the performance.”

The DSO Musicians Chamber Music Series continues into the 2020/21 season. Purchase tickets for this concert ($40) at mydso.com or by calling 214-TIX-4DSO.

