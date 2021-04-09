GFA World Stages Another Texas Food Giveaway To Fight COVID Hunger

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Hundreds of hunger-hit Texans will receive free food parcels at Wills Point event, Sat. April 17

WILLS POINT, Texas — Hundreds of hungry Texas families will receive desperately needed help April 17 as a local organization hosts another free food giveaway at its headquarters in Wills Point, 50 miles east of Dallas

GFA World (www.gfa.org), formerly known as Gospel for Asia, will distribute free food boxes to hundreds of people at the local event Sat. April 17 at its Wills Point campus.

“This event is open to anyone in need,” said GFA World Vice President Danny Punnose. “Our desire is to help our local communities during this very difficult time when the pandemic has sent hunger soaring and left so many local families without jobs and enough to eat.”

The food giveaway — in partnership with the USDA Farmers to Families program and other agencies like Body of Life (www.bodyoflife.org) — is part of a larger COVID-19 hunger-fighting effort to help families who’ve taken a financial hit during the pandemic. Feeding Texas — the state’s network of food banks — says hunger in Texas has doubled in the past year.

‘You Are Not Alone’

“The message we want to send families is that they’re not alone if they’re struggling,” Punnose said. “As a community of Christians, we care about the trials and hardships people are suffering right now, and we hope that people will see the love of God meeting their needs.”

Community volunteers will hand out hundreds of boxes of quality food items and produce at the organization’s campus at 1116 St. Thomas Way, Wills Point, on Sat. April 17 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Over the past months, regular grocery giveaways have provided a total of 2,600 free food boxes — as well as gallons of milk — for needy families in Van Zandt and neighboring counties.

Anyone interested can follow GFA World on Facebook to stay in the loop about upcoming local food giveaways and the agency’s humanitarian work overseas, including its hunger-fighting efforts across Asia during the pandemic

