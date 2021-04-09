Duncanville Police Respond to Fatal Shooting

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Investigation is Ongoing

At approximately 6:23 PM Duncanville Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting

with injury in the 600 block of East Red Bird Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a male

victim who had been fatally wounded. Witnesses advised the suspect shot from a

vehicle after an incidence of road rage. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

This investigation is in its very early stages and is active and ongoing. More information

will be released when it becomes available. No information on the victim is being

released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Comments

comments