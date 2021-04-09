Duncanville Police Respond to Fatal Shooting

Investigation is Ongoing
At approximately 6:23 PM Duncanville Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting
with injury in the 600 block of East Red Bird Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a male
victim who had been fatally wounded. Witnesses advised the suspect shot from a
vehicle after an incidence of road rage. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
This investigation is in its very early stages and is active and ongoing. More information
will be released when it becomes available. No information on the victim is being
released at this time, pending notification of family members.