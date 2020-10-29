2020 Veterans Day Free Meals – Discounts

7-Eleven- November 11, 2020 Active-duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists and family members get a free coffee or Big Gulp on November 11. (7-Eleven app and Veterans Advantage membership required.)

Applebee’s – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day November 11, 2020 at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available for in-restaurant only. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals. Choice of one of the following: Chicken Crispers®; Margarita Grilled Chicken; Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad; Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Just Bacon Burger; Oldtimer with Cheese; Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Cotton Patch Cafe – November 11, 2020

All Veterans and active military members are being offered a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Cotton Patch Café if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount.

Cracker Barrel – November 2020

On Veterans Day – Wednesday, Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

Denny’s – November 12, 2020

All Veterans and active duty service members with a valid military ID or DD 214 receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s locations on November 12, 2020, from 5 am to noon. Visit the Denny’s website for details.

Fogo De Chao – November 11, 2020

Offering Veterans and active duty personnel 50% off any meal on November 11 for dine-in only. In addition, up to three (3) guests per military Veteran or active-duty may receive 10% off their meals. Please contact your nearest Fogo De Chao location for details.

Hopdoddy: On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering a free Classic Burger (with or without cheese) to all Veterans and active military servicemembers. Qualified recipients can show their military ID or uniform to claim their free burger. This offer is redeemable for in-store dining or to-go orders placed by phone. Click here to find the DFW location closest to you.

McCormick & Schmick’s- Veterans Day is an opportunity for M&S to honor those who have served our country. It is our sincere honor to invite Veterans of the U.S. Military, National Guard, Gold Star Parents and Gold Star Spouses to enjoy a select half priced entrée on Sunday, November 8, 2020. YOU SERVED US, NOW LET US SERVE YOU.

Red Lobster – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer will be available for dine-in only. Please contact your nearest Red Lobster for details.

Red Robin – November 12-30, 2020

Veterans and active duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 11-30 for dine-in or to-go. Visit the Red Robin website for details.

We are hoping to alleviate crowds at our restaurant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 so are not offering this on Veterans Day. Our hope is for Veterans and Active Military to stay safe on Veterans Day while still having the chance to redeem their FREE Tavern Double Burger and Steak Fries starting 11/12 through the end of November.

Whiskey Cake– November 11, 2020 To celebrate our nation’s heroes, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will be offering a free Whiskey Cake to military service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 when they show their US Military ID.

*This offer is valid in-store only.

Yard House – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military guests get a complimentary appetizer on November 11. Please visit the Yard House website or contact your nearest location for details.

