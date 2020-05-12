18 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County

May 11, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of eighteen additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 233 cases of COVID-19, including 160 recoveries.

Additionally, DSHS has reported the eleventh loss of life of a 70 year-old female resident of Legend Oaks in Waxahachie. It is with a heavy heart that we report an additional loss of life due to the spread of the virus. As a community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends during this difficult time.

Ellis County will continue to report on COVID-19 cases as they are delivered to our Local Health Authority by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

These eighteen additional cases include:

Ennis:

14 year-old female

24 year-old female

30 year-old male

35 year-old female

40 year-old female

Midlothian:

43 year-old female

Red Oak:

3 year-old female

6 year-old female

9 year-old female

33 year-old male

67 year-old female

Waxahachie:

48 year-old female

66 year-old female

66 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

69 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

91 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

92 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

94 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

As of today, DSHS has reported 2,606 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/.

Date: Monday May 11th, & Tuesday, May 12th

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Waxahachie Sports Complex – 151 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Registration begins tomorrow at 8am.

With coordination through the State of Texas, Ellis County will be hosting a two day FREE mobile testing location. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

o Fever and/or chills

o Cough (Dry or Productive)

o Fatigue

o Body aches/muscle or joint pain

o Shortness of Breath

o Sore Throat

o Headaches

o Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

o Nasal Congestion

o Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Schedule your appointment by phone or online:

Call- (512) 883-2400

