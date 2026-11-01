Garrison Brothers Continues an Impressive 2026 With Second Bottled in Bond Bourbon Release

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Texas bourbon fans have another reason to celebrate as Garrison Brothers prepares to release its second six-year-old Bottled in Bond expression in November.

When it comes to Texas bourbon, Garrison Brothers has always been at the top of my list. There are plenty of distilleries producing excellent whiskey these days, but there’s something about what Dan Garrison and his team have built in the Texas Hill Country that sets this brand apart. From the quality of the bourbon to the unmistakable influence of the Texas climate, Garrison Brothers has earned its place among the country’s most respected bourbon producers.

And if you’ve been following the distillery in 2026, you know it’s been another interesting year for bourbon enthusiasts.

The latest announcement is one worth paying attention to: Garrison Brothers is releasing its second Bottled in Bond Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a six-year-old expression distilled in October 2020 and bottled at 100 proof.

For those who appreciate the craftsmanship behind a good bourbon, the Bottled in Bond designation carries some history. Established under the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, the designation requires whiskey to be produced by one distiller at one distillery during a single distilling season, aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

Garrison Brothers has gone beyond that minimum aging requirement with six years of maturation in the Texas Hill Country.

A Second Bottled in Bond Release for 2026

The distillery introduced its first Bottled in Bond bourbon in February 2026, making this November release the second expression in the series.

For the fall release, Master Distiller Donnis Todd selected 102 barrels, each originally holding 53 gallons of bourbon, filled on October 2, 2020.

Those barrels spent six years experiencing the temperature swings and intense summer heat of the Texas Hill Country, conditions that play an important role in the character of Garrison Brothers whiskey.

The bourbon was produced using Texas grains, the distillery’s sweet mash process and open-air fermentation, then proofed with pure Hill Country rainwater.

According to the distillery, the finished bourbon offers notes of toasted brown sugar, cinnamon and white pepper, followed by leather and vanilla on the finish. There are also hints of nutmeg, anise and baking spices that sound particularly appropriate for a November release.

Those tasting notes certainly make this one worth adding to the holiday bourbon lineup.

“I’ve selected 102 fifty-three-gallon barrels filled on October 2, 2020, to support the next round of Bottled in Bond. It’s beautiful. I’m excited to share what came out of these hard working six-year-old 53-gallon barrels and give Garrison Brothers fans a taste of the future,” said Todd.

A Special Release Supporting a Worthy Cause

The first 1,000 bottles of the new Bottled in Bond bourbon will be available Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye, Texas.

The release coincides with the distillery’s annual Red, White & Bourbon fundraiser benefiting the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.

While the ticketed fundraiser begins at 11 a.m., the distillery gates will open to the public at 8 a.m. for the bourbon release. Bottles will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day.

Any remaining bottles will be available in the distillery gift shop beginning Monday, November 16.

The suggested retail price is $89.99, with 19,500 bottles planned for this release. Wider availability through select retailers, restaurants, bars and online sales is expected by the end of November.

For bourbon collectors, that means there’s an opportunity to purchase a bottle directly from the distillery before the broader release.

Why Garrison Brothers Remains One of My Favorite Texas Distilleries

Part of what makes Garrison Brothers special is that the distillery has never tried to make Texas bourbon taste like Kentucky bourbon.

Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, the distillery helped establish Texas as a serious bourbon-producing state long before Texas whiskey became a category that attracted national attention.

The first Garrison Brothers bourbon reached the market in 2010, and the distillery has continued building its reputation with expressions that showcase the influence of Texas-grown grains, oak barrels and the Hill Country climate.

The distillery’s approach is hands-on, from its grain-to-glass production methods to the volunteers who help bottle bourbon at the ranch.

Garrison Brothers also deserves recognition for the community relationships it has cultivated over the years. Events like Red, White & Bourbon demonstrate that its commitment to Texas extends beyond what’s inside the bottle.

With more than 800 awards reported by the distillery and distribution throughout the United States and five countries, Garrison Brothers has helped bring Texas bourbon to an international audience.

2026 Has Been Quite a Year for Garrison Brothers

If there’s one thing Garrison Brothers has demonstrated in 2026, it’s that the distillery isn’t content to rest on its reputation. Between new expressions, returning favorites and some interesting experiments with finishing barrels, bourbon enthusiasts have had plenty to talk about.

The year began with a milestone in February when Garrison Brothers introduced its first Bottled in Bond bourbon, distilled during the fall of 2019 and bottled at 100 proof.

In April, Lady Bird returned with its combination of Texas wildflower honey and Cognac cask finishing. The distillery also introduced a limited Cask Strength Single Barrel edition. Beyond the bourbon itself, Lady Bird continues to support the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, with $5 from each bottle sold benefiting the organization.

June brought something entirely new with the Ranch Reserve Series, featuring bourbons finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) and Oloroso sherry casks. Both expressions begin with Garrison Brothers bourbon before taking on additional character from the Spanish sherry casks. It’s an interesting direction for a distillery whose bourbon already has such a distinctive Texas personality.

Then came August and the return of Laguna Madre, one of the distillery’s most sought-after releases. Aged for eight years, including four years in French Limousin oak, the 2026 expression was limited to 3,000 bottles. This year’s release also included a new Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre at 135.4 proof.

September brought the return of Cowboy Bourbon, arguably one of the distillery’s most recognizable and collectible expressions. The 2026 release marked the 12th edition, bottled at a substantial 141 proof, with 16,000 bottles produced. If you enjoy bourbon with intensity and character, Cowboy has certainly earned its following.

October kept the momentum going. Garrison Brothers introduced cask-strength single-barrel versions of its PX and Oloroso sherry-finished bourbons, followed by a limited-edition Single Barrel collaboration with Texas outdoor brand Duck Camp.

And now, with November approaching, Garrison Brothers is returning to Bottled in Bond for the second time this year.

What I appreciate about this lineup is the variety. Garrison Brothers continues to offer the big, bold bourbon that built its reputation while experimenting with different barrels, finishes and expressions. For those of us who genuinely enjoy exploring whiskey, that’s what keeps a distillery interesting.

Looking Ahead to the Holiday Season

The timing of this second Bottled in Bond release couldn’t be better. With Thanksgiving approaching and holiday entertaining right around the corner, a six-year-old Texas bourbon offering brown sugar, cinnamon and baking spice notes sounds like a welcome addition to the whiskey cabinet.

Whether you’re a longtime Garrison Brothers fan or someone just beginning to explore Texas bourbon, this latest release offers another opportunity to experience what makes the distillery distinctive.

And while I certainly enjoy discovering new bourbon brands, Garrison Brothers continues to be the Texas distillery I return to when I want something that represents the best of what our state has to offer.

Garrison Brothers Bottled in Bond Fall 2026 Release Details

Release date: November 14, 2026, at the distillery

November 14, 2026, at the distillery Wider distribution: Expected by the end of November 2026

Expected by the end of November 2026 Age: Six years

Six years Proof: 100 (50% ABV)

100 (50% ABV) Suggested retail price: $89.99

$89.99 Production: 19,500 bottles

19,500 bottles Distillery: Garrison Brothers, Hye, Texas

For additional information or to plan a visit, visit Garrison Brothers Distillery.