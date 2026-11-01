Vitruvian Lights Kicks off 14th Annual Season with Tree Lighting, Santa and More than 1.2 million lights

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The holiday season will shine brighter than ever as Vitruvian Park in Addison kicks off the 14th annual Vitruvian Lights with its festive tree lighting celebration on Saturday, Nov. 28. Beginning at 6 p.m., Santa Claus will flip the switch on more than 1.2 million sparkling LED lights illuminating approx.. 470 trees, transforming the park into a dazzling winter wonderland for the holiday season.

Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for free photos and holiday wishes, while Limelight, an 11-piece Emerald City band, takes the stage with a high-energy mix of party hits and holiday classics.

The tree lighting event, which continues until 10 p.m., will feature food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, live reindeer, letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus, an elf balloon artist and a 3D walk-through gift box illuminated with LED lights. The immersive experience creates endless opportunities to snap the perfect photos for social media and to display them at home!

The evening of holiday festivities will repeat from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, when Havana NRG, a Latin orchestra performs.

Vitruvian Lights is sponsored by UDR and the Town of Addison. Guests are invited to stroll through Vitruvian Park and take in the spectacular display, which will be illuminated nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 3.

In addition to the two special event nights, Vitruvian Lights Bite Nights will take place on Saturdays, Dec. 12, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, when food trucks will pull up near the park’s Amphitheater to give guests perusing the lights a chance to warm up with food and drink available for purchase.

Parking for special events ($15, cash only) is available onsite and accessible from Bella Lane and Ponte Avenue, as well as at the Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex. Parking is free and available onsite all remaining evenings of Vitruvian Lights.

WHERE: VITRUVIAN PARK

3966 Vitruvian Way

Addison, TX 75001

(west of Midway at Spring Valley)

PARKING: Special event parking is available for $15 (cash only) at:

Vitruvian Park: Lots accessible from Bella Lane and Ponte Avenue

<Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex: 3815 Spring Valley Road, Addison, Texas 75001

In the event of inclement weather, Vitruvian Lights special events are subject to cancellation; parking is nonrefundable.

WHEN: Special event nights: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 5

Bite Nights at Vitruvian Lights: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 12, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26

The lights will be on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 6 to 11 p.m., then nightly Sunday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 3, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.