GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY Sets Summer Release for 2026 Laguna Madre

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HYE, TX (July 7, 2026) – On Saturday, August 8, 2026, Garrison Brothers, the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, will release one of its most anticipated and allocated expressions: 2026 Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This year’s release event also introduces a first for the Laguna Madre lineup—a limited-release Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre, bottled at 135.4 proof and created for collectors seeking the bourbon at its most powerful and uncut. The distillery gates will open at 8A in Hye, Texas, welcoming bourbon aficionados and Garrison Brothers fans eager to be among the first to secure a bottle. Now in its lucky seventh year, the 2026 Laguna Madre release yielded 3,000 total bottles, with the first 1,000 available during the August 8 event. The remaining 2,000 bottles will be available at key accounts and offered through Garrison Brothers’ e-commerce site beginning Friday, August 14, 2026.

Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre is matured for eight full years before release, beginning with four years in hand-selected white American oak barrels before being transferred into rare Limousin oak casks for an additional four years of aging in the Texas Hill Country heat. Sourced from the central forests of France, Limousin oak is prized for its powerful vanilla and lignin content. Quantities of these extraordinary casks are extremely limited. Bottled at 101 proof and cherry mahogany in color, the 2026 Laguna Madre offers notes of vanilla bean, hazelnut, saltwater taffy, and milk chocolate, with a creamy mouthfeel reminiscent of an Almond Joy candy bar.

“As we celebrate the seventh release of Laguna Madre, I’m thrilled to share the 2026 expression alongside a limited number of Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre bottles. This eight-year-aged bourbon continues to deepen the conversation around Texas terroir, shaped by rare French oak casks and the powerful heat that makes aging whiskey in the Hill Country so distinctive,” said Donnis Todd, Master Distiller at Garrison Brothers.

The first release of Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre in 2020 was dedicated to help raise funds for Team Rubicon and the local hospitality community in hill country through an initiative Operation Crush COVID -19. Garrison Brothers was able to raise over $400,000 for those affected during the pandemic from the sales of this special new bourbon release and other fundraisers.

The 2026 Laguna Madre release continues to help spread awareness for the mission and fundraising needs of nonprofit organization FlatsWorthy, which is featured in the package messaging. A charity that Garrison Brothers’ Donnis Todd and his son are involved with, FlatsWorthy, Inc., is a coalition of diverse anglers practicing mutual respect while sharing the same resource. Formed in 2015 in Aransas County, Texas, the organization focuses on Texas’ coastal areas with reach across the state and South. Its mission is accomplished through public awareness and education, participation in habitat restoration, and involvement with state and federal agencies in resource protection.

Each bottle of Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre is housed in a custom-built wooden display case, framed by a photo of the Texas Gulf Coast and accompanied by informational assets about FlatsWorthy. The limited-release Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre arrives in a single-barrel silver-wax bottle accented with Laguna Madre tan at the tip, finished with a colored metal front label and presented in the signature wooden display box.

The 2026 Laguna Madre will be available at select accounts beginning in September 2026 with a suggested retail price of $349.99, while the limited-release 2026 Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre will be available exclusively at Garrison Brothers Distillery and retail for $409.99.

For more information on Laguna Madre and Garrison Brothers, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Every drop is made from Texas-grown grain, distilled and aged under the blazing Hill Country sun, proofed by pure rainwater, and bottled by hand at the ranch. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship and is available nationwide and in five countries. With more than 800 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium Texas straight bourbon whiskey for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The Garrison Brothers Distillery, in Hye, Texas, welcomes thousands visitors annually for tours, volunteer bottling, special events, and one of a kind bourbon experiences. It is currently ranked in the top 10% of places to visit in the world from reviewers on Tripadvisor. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.