Friday February 4 DFW Area Business Closures

City of Arlington Closures

Arlington’s City Hall and Municipal Office Tower, Municipal Court, Park Administration Building, libraries, all parks, recreation centers/facilities and Water Utilities South Service Center will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. This decision is to ensure safety for residents and city employees with ongoing traffic hazards caused by winter weather.

All library locations will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, due to the hazardous winter weather.

View all impacted services https://bit.ly/3umx1wf

City of Cedar Hill Closures

City of Cedar Hill facilities will be closed to in-person services on Friday, February 4, including the Cedar Hill Government Center, the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, the Tri-City Animal Shelter, and the Zula B. Wylie Public Library. All essential services, including Police, Fire, Streets, and Utilities, will continue operations. Many City services are available online at cedarhilltx.com/2650/City-Services-Online.

Update: We will continue to keep the Library closed tomorrow, February 4th. Our “virtual library” is available to you from home, just visit our website www.cedarhilllibrary.org to access to a variety of digital items and services!

Due to hazardous road conditions, Waste Management has canceled trash and recycling collection for Friday, February 4. Trash and recycling will be collected on the next regularly scheduled service day.

In case of a public safety emergency, call 911. The Cedar Hill Police Department non-emergency line is (972) 291-5181.

For water shut offs and utility emergencies, call (469) 272-2931 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours call (972) 780- 6643.

To report a power outage, contact ONCOR at (888) 313- 4747.

City of Duncanville Closures

City Facilities are closed, but essential services remain at the ready.

Helpful numbers for water-related issues:

972-780-5010 option 7, during business hours

972-780-4959, after business hours

City of Grand Prairie Closures

City of Grand Prairie buildings will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, due to inclement weather. The City Secretary’s Office will be open by appointment to receive election filings. To make an appointment please call 972-237-8035.

Epic Waters Waterpark

Due to inclement weather, Epic Waters will be CLOSED on Friday, February 4. Normal hours will resume on Saturday, February 5.

Stay safe and warm, and stay tuned for any further updates!

The Summit WEATHER UPDATE Due to the recent inclement weather in the area and for the safety of our guests/staff, Grand Prairie Parks, Arts, And Recreation facilities will be closed Friday, February 4.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information at GrandFunGP.com

City of Mansfield Closures

City of Mansfield facilities will be closed on Friday. City employees who are able to work remotely will do so for the remainder of this week. Our streets, water and public safety departments are prepared and will work tirelessly to keep Mansfield residents safe during the anticipated severe weather.

City of Midlothian Closures

Due to inclement weather, all non-essential City offices are closed tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2022. Utility customers may pay their water and sewer bills online at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/81/Utility-Billing or by phone with a credit or debit card at (866) 907-3821, 24 hours a day. Any payments left in the drop box at City Hall will be posted the next business day with no penalty.

City water customers should report a pipe breakage immediately to 972-775-3333.

All emergency services will be fully operational to serve citizens, including Police, Fire, Public Works (street crews and utility crews), and Water Treatment Plants. Stay up to date on important storm-related information by following the City of Midlothian on Facebook and its website at www.midlothian.tx.us

City of Red Oak Closures

WATER/SEWER: To request emergency water shut-off due to frozen pipes, please call non-emergency dispatch at (972) 775-3333

CITY SERVICES: Municipal offices will remain closed tomorrow due to inclement weather. Curative COVID-19 testing site will also be closed tomorrow. City of Waxahachie

Residential trash service has been canceled for Friday, February 4. Normally scheduled service will resume on Monday, February 7. Updates will be posted as available. Everyone stay safe and warm!

