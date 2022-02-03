Grand Prairie Police Searching Two Missing 14 Year Old Girls

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CRITICAL MISSING: Destani Texada Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Police are currently searching for a missing 14 year old.

Destani Texada was last seen leaving a home in 900 block of Pangburn Street, near Great Southwest and Jefferson Blvd.

Destani is a Black female who is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weight 100 pounds. She has black color hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes.

Police say the teen has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and may pose a risk to her own safety. Due to the freezing temperatures officials are very concerned about her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Destani is asked to call 911, or If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, you are asked to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8777.

Another Missing Teen In Grand Prairie Alyssa Gonzalez

Grand Prairie Police are also looking for Alyssa Gonzalez (14) was last seen near Grand Prairie High School on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022. She is 5’5” with black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing black leggings or grey sweat pants with black hearts, a black tee shirt, a white and blue Rocawear zipper sweater, and black low-top Air Force 1s.

If you have any info please contact Grand Prairie PD Investigator Pahulu at 972-237-8751 – case #22-1784.