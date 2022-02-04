Silver Serenaders Perform in Waxahachie Feb. 6

Facebook

The Silver Serenaders of Texas kick off their 40th Anniversary Season with a 6 p.m. concert Sunday, Feb. 6. The concert performance will be held at First Baptist Church, 450 E. Highway 287 in Waxahachie. For more information, visit silverserenaders.org or call 214-668-9843.

Chett Haynes, the Artistic Director of the Silver Serenaders since 2011, says the group is eager to start performing for their audiences again. Everyone is especially enthusiastic to return to the stage after several years-absence caused by the pandemic, he said.

The Silver Serenaders were founded by James F. and Betty Palmer in 1981 as the Sunset Serenaders Senior Adult Choir at Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Dallas. The group’s name was changed to Silver Serenaders of Texas in 1996. Choir members are dedicated volunteers who love to sing and perform together.

Artistic Director Chett Haynes

An accomplished soloist and musical conductor, Haynes is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas and Dallas Theological Seminary. He served as music minister in various Dallas County posts for over 25 years. In 2008 he became the Minister of Music and Worship at First Baptist Church Waxahachie.

Assistant Director Aaron Ledford is a graduate of Dallas Baptist University and Central Baptist College. He has served in church music ministry for 15 years, and has been a guest soloist and worship leader for church events all over the United States. Aaron currently holds the position of Minister of Administration and Worship at Inglewood Baptist Church in Grand Prairie.

Silver Serenaders Mission

We want to be a witness to the good news of Jesus Christ through the musical arts. Our goal is to promote community service, patriotism, and Christianity. If you love music and good, Christian fellowship, perhaps this is the place for you.

Dennis Jeter, founder and owner of Jeter & Son Funeral Home, is Chairman of the Board of Directors for Silver Serenaders. Duncanville resident Mary Crawford, a longtime member of the choir, is President of the Silver Serenaders.

The next scheduled performance for Silver Serenaders of Texas will be in April at Dallas Baptist University’s Pilgrim Chapel in Dallas. For updated details about the daytime concert, visit SilverSerenaders.org.