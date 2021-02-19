Fort Worth ISD NO SCHOOL Until Wednesday At Earliest

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Fort Worth ISD To Remain Closed Monday & Tuesday To Assess Damage

(Friday, February 19, 2021)– Many parents, students and teachers in Fort Worth ISD are breathing a sigh of relief with the news students will not have in person or virtual school on Monday and Tuesday next week. With many homes still without water, some with storm damage and busted pipes, not worrying about school on Monday is helpful.

The Fort Worth ISD will take Monday, February 22, and Tuesday, February 23, to assess possible weather-related damage to all campuses. Students and teachers will not report to school but many other employees will be asked to come in to join in the assessment process. Teachers will take Monday and Tuesday to work remotely to prepare for instruction in collaboration with campus staff.

Following the days-long freeze last week, some schools have suffered burst pipes and water damage. Power outages have also resulted in connectivity and systems issues. District leaders want to ensure our schools are operational before holding in-person or virtual instruction.

While students will take the day off, all other administrators and some support staff will report for duty. Who will and won’t report is detailed in an internal memo to all employees. Supervisors will also alert their teams as to who is expected to come in on those days.

We will continue to update information regarding the remainder of the week as we assess our facilities.

El Distrito Escolar Independiente de Fort Worth tomará el lunes 22 y el martes 23 de febrero para evaluar posibles daños relacionados con el clima en todos los campus. Los estudiantes y maestros no se presentarán a la escuela, pero se les pedirá a muchos otros empleados que participen en el proceso de evaluación. Los maestros tomarán el lunes y martes para trabajar de forma remota para prepararse para la instrucción en colaboración con el personal escolar. Más detalles en https://www.fwisd.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3…

