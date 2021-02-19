Many Residents In Mansfield Without Water Due To Broken Pipes

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Many Mansfield residents are in need of water due to broken pipes. Officials must also begin accessing the damages related to the winter storm. Here’s updated information on both of those fronts:

Mansfield Water

The City is making water available to residents who have no water service due to broken pipes. Residents needing water should go to the Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. and follow the signs. Residents should bring their own containers and water receptacles. Water distribution will start at noon today (Friday, Feb. 19) and be available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. as long as there is a need

THERE IS NOT A BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR CITY OF MANSFIELD.

Warming Center update

The Mansfield Activities Center warming center is now closed. However the warming center at the Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. remains open for any resident seeking a place to get warm, charge their phone or just relax.

Also, please remember do not walk on iced over lakes, ponds or rivers! The ice is melting and there’s a chance of you could fall in and drown.

Reporting Damages

The City of Mansfield is joining with the State of Texas in asking residents to provide information on the damages incurred during the winter storm crisis. The objective is to demonstrate the scale of the disaster at the local level. Your participation can help ensure our communities receive the federal aid we’ll need for repairs and improvements.

To complete a report visit https://arcg.is/uOrOb.

