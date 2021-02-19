North Fort Worth Boiling Notice Lifted, West Ft. Worth Still In Effect

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

North Fort Worth Boiling Notice Is No Longer Needed

On Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Fort Worth public water system, PWS ID 2200012, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 19, 2021.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Customer Service Call Center at 817-392-4477 or [email protected], 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth.

The above information applies to the north Fort Worth area only. The boil water notice is still in effect for the west parts of Fort Worth. This impacts customers from Montgomery Street westward. The three cities in this area that buy drinking water from Fort Worth – Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills.

Also the City of Fort Worth says “PLEASE DO NOT FLUSH AUTOMOTIVE ANTI-FREEZE DOWN YOUR TOILETS.”

Automotive anti-freeze kills the beneficial biological treatment at our wastewater treatment plant. Automotive anti-freeze uses Ethylene Glycol and it is NOT OK for home sewage systems.

Sewer lines do not run full and do not freeze.

Sewer lines are warmer and do not expand like water pipes.

Importance Of Boling Water

As boil water mandates continue across Texas as a result of the winter storm, a Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert discusses why it’s important to follow these guidelines.

“Typically, our municipalities have a system in place to make sure that the water is not contaminated with bacteria that could cause disease, but when a situation occurs where they cannot assure that these systems are in place, it’s important that we take precautions in case our water sources have become contaminated,” said Dr. Stacey Rose, assistant professor of medicine in the section of infectious diseases at Baylor.

If the water source is compromised, bacteria such as E. coli may become present in the water at unsafe levels, causing symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, Rose said. It’s also possible for fungal organisms to be present in the water.

Rose emphasized that though these microorganisms haven’t been confirmed in any of the water sources yet, it’s important to take precautions when municipalities cannot verify that systems are in place to protect the water supply.

Be sure to use boiled water for cooking, drinking and brushing your teeth, she said. Rose also cautioned not to let water get into your mouth when showering and avoid brushing your teeth in the shower. If possible, she also recommends using boiled or bottled water to wash your face so that bacteria don’t come into contact with the mucous membranes such as lips and eyes. Though it’s ok to wash your hands with soap and tap water, consider using hand sanitizer afterwards. It is also good practice to wash dishes using boiled water or via a dishwasher that uses high temperatures to sanitize surfaces.

Rose said that these microscopic organisms are not visible to the naked eye, so even if the tap water is clear, it’s still possible for bacteria to be present.

If you experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever or vomiting, consult your primary care provider. If you are not able to keep food or liquids down due to vomiting and diarrhea, seek care immediately.

It’s important to stay tuned to your municipality’s restrictions over the next several days, Rose said. Once they perform additional checks to their systems, they will notify the community when the boil water notice has been lifted

Comments

comments