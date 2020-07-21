Flying High at Skyline Trapeze

Trinity Groves has been one of the bright spots for our Oak Cliff community during the COVID-19 quarantine. Even while restaurants were closed for in-door dining, most Trinity Groves restaurants still offered chef-prepared meals for pickup or delivery. We were extremely pleased with the meals we ordered from their AvoEatery and Sum Dang Good Chinese during that restrictive period.

Now that all the Trinity Groves restaurants have reopened, their spacious patios offer the perfect solution to reassure diners. It’s easy to manage social distancing at lunch, dinner, or happy hour on their patios. They recently added a new entertainment attraction, Skyline Trapeze, with special appeal to families. Those families who have been quarantined for months, with kids longing for outdoor adventure, will love this place. The recommended minimum age is eight years old, but students aged three to ninety-one have successfully flown! Their materials say anyone able to climb the ladder is able to fly.

Skyline Trapeze

Skyline Trapeze is Dallas’s only trapeze rig and aerial training facility. They claim, anyone can learn how to fly through the air like a circus performer. Founder Donovan Chandler specialized in bio-mechanical physics at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Chandler also trained as a collegiate cheerleader and coached elite gymnastics teams. He is joined by a group of experienced instructors who ensure that each session is safe, fun and informative.

The two-hour classes can accommodate from one to 10 people. Participants can fly solo for some exhilarating social distancing. Prices for week days are $55, and weekend classes are $60. Small groups are also welcome, making Skyline Trapeze a great option for outdoor birthday parties, corporate outings and active gatherings with friends. Classes feature on-the-ground introductions and safety procedures. After the training, there’s plenty of time on the rig to try out various tricks and catches. No worries, there’s a trusty safety net always ready to catch you.

“We’re excited to welcome Skyline Trapeze to Trinity Groves,” said Phil Romano, co-owner of Trinity Groves. “It’s completely unique for the area and a great addition to our diverse collection of restaurants and shops. It’s the latest initiative to make Trinity Groves the number one entertainment destination in Dallas.”

Skyline Trapeze is located at 2720 Bataan Street in Dallas. It’s one block west of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and one block south of Singleton Blvd. More information is available at dallascircus.com or trinitygroves.com.

