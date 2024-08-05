EPA Announces Clean School B Funding of Nearly $2 million for Cedar Hill ISD

Facebook

DALLAS, TEXAS (August 5, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Cedar Hill Independent School District is receiving $1,945,000 through EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Competition. This significant award, which is made possible through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will help the school district purchase 10 electric emission-free school buses to replace diesel-operated school buses.

EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance joined Representative Jasmine Crockett (TX-30), Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson, Board President of Cedar Hill ISD Gayle Sims and Teen Superintendent Saniyah McGrew to celebrate the award and highlight how the program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save school money, and better protect children’s health.

“Replacing diesel buses with zero-emission buses will greatly improve the air quality around schools, making air cleaner for students, faculty, and nearby communities,” said Region 6 Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance.

“Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments, we can continue to protect children’s health by providing green alternatives for school districts like Cedar Hill ISD. I would like to thank all the partners here today for their support and participation in this announcement.”

“As our North Texas students head back to the classroom this school year, I am grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden-Harris administration for investing in a safe and sustainable future for our young people. This $1.9 million in Clean School Bus funding for Cedar Hill ISD will make a meaningful difference in lowering our carbon emissions, while introducing North Texas students to the importance of green, innovative EV technology. There is no greater return-on-investment than a cleaner, healthier school

environment,” said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30).

Cedar Hill ISD is immensely grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for joining us to celebrate the $1.9 million the district will receive as part of the Clean School Bus funding program.

“The introduction of zero-emission and clean school buses aligns with our commitment to sustainability and enhances our STEMspired initiative, providing innovative STEM activities and experiences for all our students. This partnership exemplifies how collaborative efforts can drive positive change and create a brighter future for our community,” said Dr. Gerald B. Hudson, Superintendent Cedar Hill ISD consists of twelve schools and serves over 7,000 students, many of whom take buses to school.

With these zero-emission school buses, Cedar Hill ISD can protect children’s health and provide healthier and cleaner air for communities.

The Clean School Bus Program is having far-reaching effects across school districts and their surrounding communities. Air pollution from older diesel engines is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and can cause them to miss school. Phasing out these older diesel engines, which disproportionately affect communities of color and Tribal communities, ensures cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day. To learn more about the Clean School Bus Rebate Program, applicant eligibility, selection process, and informational webinar dates for future rounds of funding, visit the Clean School Bus Program website.

