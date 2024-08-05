Celebrate The Summer Olympics With Award Winning Spirits

Facebook

Are you watching the Summer Olympics in Paris? Records have been broken, and heroes have emerged as athletes win medals. We’ve been sitting on our couch watching the competition and celebrating the champions with some award-winning spirits that have brought home the gold.

Aspen Vodka (40% ABV, SRP $29.99) Winner of a Double Gold at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Aspen Vodka is the liquid embodiment of its environment: natural, elevated

and transcendent. The liquid epitomizes restraint and environmental consciousness, blending tradition with innovation to deliver a luxury vodka that is beloved for its crisp, smooth, pure taste. Aspen Vodka stands as a testament to quality and environmental stewardship. For those who appreciate the finer things, Aspen Vodka is an ode to luxury and a tribute to the pristine beauty of Aspen, Colorado.

Dos Hombres Mezcal (SRP: $59.99 // 42% ABV)

Espadin Mezcal: GOLD by TAG Global Spirits Awards

From Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and third-generation Mezcalero, Greogrio Velasco, Dos Hombres is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca. The mezcal presents an appealing fragrance and a rich taste that engages the palate, ensuring the distinctive smoothness of our brand.

Ilegal Mezcal

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023

for Ilegal 7 Year Añejo

Ilegal Mezcal, the #1 mezcal in the world, is a beautifully balanced spirit with a

legendary history that includes smuggling and weeklong parties in Café No Sé,

a clandestine bar and music hub in Antigua, Guatemala. Ilegal is delicious,

approachable, and perfect for drinking neat or in cocktails and is made ‘Sin

Prisa,’ without rush or hurry, and using artisanal methods. Ilegal’s taste profile

is a mouthful of sweet agave with a hint of smoke.

Released specially in November 2022, Ilegal’s 7 Year Añejo mezcal is produced artisanally in Oaxaca, Mexico (like all Ilegal mezcal). Presented in a striking limited edition bottle with a distinctive label and jet black wax, the final liquid is rich and delicious. Aged for over seven years in only 35 barrels of French Oak, Ilegal Mezcal 7 Year Añejo is exceptionally

smooth and especially rare.

Glendalough Distillery

Glendalough Distillery was heavily awarded this year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Handcrafted in the Wicklow Mountains of Ireland, Glendalough’s award winning, premium spirits elevate any cocktail.

Double Gold Medal: Glendalough 7 Year Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish(SRP: $100, ABV: 46%)

Gold Medal: Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey (SRP: $32 -$34.99, ABV: 42%)

Gold Medal: Glendalough Wild Rose Irish Gin (SRP: $34.99, ABV: 41%)

Irish Distillery of the Year: Glendalough Distillery (for the third year

running)

Glendronach Distillery

The Glendronach Distillery’s core range (12yo, 15yo, 18yo) received Double Gold medals in the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Glendronach Distillery is nestled in Scotland’s Valley of Forgue, deep in the East Highland hills. It is one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland.

The Glendronach is of true Highland style: a complex and full-bodied spirit, perfect for slow maturation in Spanish sherry oak. The distillery carries forth the tradition of their founder James Allardice since 1826, maturing Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the finest Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

The Glendronach 12 year: Double Gold Medal (SRP: $65.99, ABV: 43%)

The Glendronach 15 year: Double Gold Medal (SRP: $105.99, ABV 46%)

The Glendronach 18 year: Double Gold Medal (SRP: $230.99, ABV: 46%)

GOLD MEDAL, Score: 90 in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

2024

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% blue agave tequila crafted using time-honored production methods. One of Mexico’s most historic and renowned tequila producers, Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, crafting and estate bottling fine artisanal tequilas in the small town of Amatitián, Jalisco, since 1870.