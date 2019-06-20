Ennis To Host 6th Annual Freedom Fest, June 29

ENNIS—The city of Ennis, Texas is gearing up for the best small-town patriotic experience in Texas! Ennis Freedom Fest is a full day of family fun that begins with the Red, White & Bike Parade in historic downtown and ends with an amazing party and fireworks show at an all NEW location, Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Imagine a quaint, charming town with hundreds of kids, adults and even dogs walking and pedaling down the streets of historic tree-lined neighborhoods completely decked out in red white and blue. This is exactly what you will find in Ennis, TX the morning of June 29, 2019.

Bike Parade

The day begins with the Red White and Bike Parade that kicks off at 9:30am in the North Plaza Public Parking lot (302 N. Dallas St) with judging for best under 6, best family and most patriotic. The parade gets moving at 10am and will cruise through downtown Ennis and nearby historic neighborhoods. The parade will end at Minnie McDowal Park and will conclude with drawings to win brand new bikes! After the parade, there will be food, music and plenty of fun at the farmers market.

Fireworks Show

The festivities continue with a party in the park and spectacular fireworks show at Veteran’s Memorial Park located at 2301 Ennis Pkwy, Ennis, TX. The fun begins at 5:00pm with live music by the PBR Band and The Pontiax. There will be tons of FREE kids’ activities including paddle boats, rock climbing wall, slides and obstacle course. The Avenue Church will be providing FREE face painting, games and crafts and there will be plenty of food available for purchase. An all NEW, choreographed fireworks show will begin at dark. Free parking and shuttle transfers will be provided from the Ennis High School Parking Lot located at 1405 W. Lake Bardwell. We encourage everyone to bring a blanket and chairs and come celebrate the nation’s independence with the entire community.

The parade and the fireworks show are truly a memorable experience. This is small town Americana at its finest. Ennis is a quick trip south of downtown Dallas, just 25 minutes on Interstate 45. For more information, contact the Ennis Visitor Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow Ennis, TX a Main Street City on Facebook, or go to visitennis.org.

