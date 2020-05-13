Ellis County Sees Increase In Younger COVID-19 Positives

Six Additional COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

May 13, 2020 – On Monday of this week Ellis County reported positive COVID-19 cases in younger children. Those cases include: a 3 year old, 6 year old and 9 year old in Red Oak and a 14 year old in Ennis.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of five additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one probable, and five recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 244 cases of COVID-19, including 168 recoveries.

These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a male infant (less than a year old), a 2 year-old male, and a 51 year-old male (probable) of the same residence in Red Oak, a 54 year-old male of Red oak, and a 47 year-old male and 85 year-old male of Waxahachie.

Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are delivered to our Local Health Authority by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The additional numbers reflect the cases that were reported within the 24 hour-period of the previous day. For more information and resources on COVID-19 in Ellis County please visit http://co.ellis.tx.us/2019novelcoronavirus .

With a recent increase of Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome, pediatricians want parents to be aware of symptoms associated with COVID-19. While the syndrome is very rare, parents should call their doctor if their children develop a persistent high fever lasting several days and significant abdominal pains with repeated vomiting.

